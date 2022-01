Members of Trivium, All That Remains, The Haunted, and Polyphia have all contributed to Jared Dines' fourth iteration of "The Biggest Shred Collab Song In The World." "Thank you to everyone who joined in and took the time out of their busy lives to be part of the 4th installment of the biggest shred collab series!" said Dines. "I tried to get a lot more, alas some people said no and some people were simply too busy to make it happen! Be sure to follow the players you enjoyed and show them love and support! Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all!"

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO