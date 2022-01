The failure of the Department of Defense to bring into account those at the National Defense University who offered support for the illegal 2009 military coup in Honduras while VADM Ann Rondeau was the NDU president, and the fact that Rondeau went on to head the Naval Postgraduate School, in part lead for the case against her and others at the Pentagon's university to be sent to the International Criminal Court. In addition, Rondeau was responsible for her minions' Orwellian tactics against national security whistleblowers inside NDU who fought to bring to light her minions' support for neo-Nazis and others who committed crimes against humanity in Latin America and who went on to receive American taxpayer dollars.

