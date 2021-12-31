ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fill in the blank: My New Year’s resolution is . . .

By Opinion Staff, Parker Otto, Summer Fitzgerald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve always been willing to take the time to give back to my community. However, during college and the pandemic, I have found myself regressing into my studies and focusing on my career. But I need to do more. So, I plan on taking some time each month to...

psychologytoday.com

Why Do Resolutions So Often Fail?

Humans too easily believe that changing our situation will result in a change in ourselves. Meaningful change comes through deep learning about why we engage in damaging behaviours. Resolutions can succeed as long as we do the hard work on ourselves to make them happen. This is the time of...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
tucson.com

Radical Resolution

Resolve not to “diet” ever again. Overly restrictive weight-loss diets tend to lead to the roller coaster effect of body mass changes and emotions. Instead of cutting out all the foods you enjoy eating, resolve to eat all food with intention and attention. Eating with intention and attention...
FITNESS
northernstar.info

Thank you, Karens

Editor’s note: This column is written in a comedic, sarcastic voice and is not directed towards a specific person. From the bottom of my heart, I just want to say thank you. Thank you for thinking you know what’s best for everyone and having such a negative view of everyone around you. Thank you for having the need to film everything because you just know that person in the hoodie is shoplifting. But here’s a bit of advice: If you’re going to film people while you tell them you’re calling the cops (which we know you’re not because even you know you have no case) please don’t shoot vertically. If I’m going to watch your pathetic behavior, I’d prefer it to be horizontal.
ENTERTAINMENT
NBC Miami

3 Tricks for Setting–and Sticking to–your New Year's Resolutions, According to Career Coaches

The beginning of a new year is a time to pause for reflection, to celebrate the high points and make peace with the low points of the past 12 months. It's also an opportune time to plan your goals for the year ahead. But while the idea of making New Year's resolutions might energize and excite you at the start of the year, by February, that list often feels too difficult, or your schedule gets too busy to see those plans through.
JOBS
Science Focus

Why is being polite all the time so exhausting?

Being polite at work when you don’t feel like it is similar to any situation in life that requires you to make the effort to mask your true feelings. That could be feigning gratitude for that revolting meal your partner just spent hours making for you, or putting on a brave smile for the birthday socks from your aunt that you really didn’t want.
SCIENCE
RealHartford

Thoughts & Prayers

Every time I go by it looks abandoned. Where are the hours posted? I’m not talking about online, but on site?. What’s the function of only running test sites during weekdays, only during first shift hours? Why are we not testing on the weekend? Or does Covid disappear for two days at a time?
HARTFORD, CT
Fatherly

The Big Mistake That Prevents You From Making Real Progress on Resolutions

It’s the sad truth that no matter how many promises you make to yourself, your New Year’s resolution will probably fail. “I think the general problem with New Year’s resolutions is that most people lack preparation,” says Martin Oscarsson, a psychologist at Stockholm University who has studied resolutions. “I would imagine most people are at a New Year’s Eve party, and the topic comes up, and then they try to come up with something which they haven’t really thought about.”
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

A New Kind of Loneliness

It's not uncommon for people to experience loneliness and not understand why. When opportunities to interact in the world are more limited, it can put a strain on someone's close relationships. Taking small steps to re-connect safely with others can help alleviate loneliness. The isolation from the pandemic has had...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Atlantic

Give Your Money. Give Your Time. Don’t Tell Anyone.

“How to Build a Life” is a weekly column by Arthur Brooks, tackling questions of meaning and happiness. Click here to listen to his new podcast series on all things happiness, How to Build a Happy Life. The end of the year isn’t just the holiday season; it’s also...
ADVOCACY
Johnson City Press

What's your New Year's resolution?

{&by2JC}Some historians say the tradition of making promises to change for the better at the beginning of a new year can be traced back more than 4,000 years. The Babylonians, whose year started in March, would promise to pay off debts and return borrowed items during a festival celebrating the changing season.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
sequoyahcountytimes.com

New Year’s resolutions

As I wondering about New Year’s resolutions for 2022, before I put a whole lot of thought into making my list, I wanted to find out where the idea for making resolutions had originated. Tradition has said Babylonians make promises to their gods at the start of each year...
LIFESTYLE
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Alternatives to New Year’s Resolutions

In a divided world, one thing we can all agree on is saying goodbye to 2021, and hello to 2022. If starting the New Year with resolutions isn’t your cup of tea, try the following ideas to set yourself up for a better and brighter year. With so much...
LIFESTYLE

