Fill in the blank: My New Year’s resolution is . . .

Editor’s note: This column is written in a comedic, sarcastic voice and is not directed towards a specific person. From the bottom of my heart, I just want to say thank you. Thank you for thinking you know what’s best for everyone and having such a negative view of everyone around you. Thank you for having the need to film everything because you just know that person in the hoodie is shoplifting. But here’s a bit of advice: If you’re going to film people while you tell them you’re calling the cops (which we know you’re not because even you know you have no case) please don’t shoot vertically. If I’m going to watch your pathetic behavior, I’d prefer it to be horizontal.

