COVID cancels Donna Summer musical at the Ordway

Summer Camp Music Festival 2022 Releases First-Phase Lineup. Following recent announcements from The Smashing Pumpkins, Liquid Stranger, and Little Feat (performing their seminal work Waiting For Columbus), Summer Camp Music Festival has released a breathtaking phase-one lineup for its 2022 incarnation that promises great things to come. Set to take place over Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29, at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, Illinois, the festival’s packed initial bill includes performances by host bands Umphrey’s McGee and moe. as well as Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, NGHTMRE, Big Wild, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, and more.
