Performing Arts

COVID cancels Donna Summer musical at the Ordway

By Arthi Subramaniam Star Tribune
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe curtain has come down on "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" sooner than expected. The Ordway Center in St. Paul had to cancel the remaining three shows scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday because of "positive cases of COVID-19 within the show's...

