Tampa’s MacDill Air Force Base to get new tankers. The refueling tankers that live at MacDill AFB are aging, and there’s a replacement coming to town. The KC-135 fleet has been around for decades, some dating back to the Eisenhower administration. The Department of Defense has chosen MacDill Air Force Base as a site for a new tanker, the KC-46 Pegasus. For now, the plan is to place 24 of the new planes in Tampa.

TAMPA, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO