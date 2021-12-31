ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa State Patrol dispatcher saves owl that was hit by car

By KCRG Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSTORM LAKE, Iowa (KCCI) - A Screech-Owl is alive and healing after an Iowa State Patrol Communications specialist stepped in to help after it was...

Matt Vick
1d ago

that's awesome. there are many people out there that wouldn't think twice about stopping and helping out the injured bird. kudos to the lady that did

