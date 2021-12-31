ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2021: Alabama Bright Lights

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

As the end of the year approaches, it’s a good time to look back at 2021. In doing so, we’re taking a look at the stories you responded to the most and one that we felt you should have noticed...

rss.alabamanewscenter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AL.com

Prison woes, a new old shark, COVID spike: Down in Alabama

Jun Ebersole is a paleontologist and the collections director at the McWane Science Center in Birmingham, Alabama. He’s played roles in discovering and bringing to light numerous prehistoric species of sharks, other fish, turtles and a duck-billed dinosaur. And now, AL.com’s Dennis Pillion reports that Ebersole has now co-authored a study on the discovery of a species of shark that lived around 40 million years ago.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abbeville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Grant, AL
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Alabama Bright Lights#Bighouse Foundation
Alabama NewsCenter

Fill your holiday table with bounty from rural Alabama

From juicy turkeys to decadent desserts, Alabama’s rural counties can help fill your holiday table with a tasty spread. Small farms, major food manufacturers and longtime family businesses contribute to the bounty, while also being key drivers of jobs, investment and economic growth in their communities. “The companies behind...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTVM

Fifteen locations added to Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from the Alabama Historical Commission. (Press Release) - (Montgomery, AL) The Alabama Historical Commission added 15 properties to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage on December 13, 2021. The Alabama Historical Commission created the Alabama Register...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Carlos Roman of Albertville

Who is one of the most influential people in your life?. “My cousin. I don’t live with my parents because they live in Mexico. He’s been like a big brother to me. He’s in the Army. I feel like he played a big part in me growing up and showing me what’s right and what’s wrong. He’s just a really good brother to me. Being a leader – just his way of taking care of things when no one else wants to do it – he just always steps up. I feel like it would be great to be just like him. Be careful around the people you hang out with and the people you want to be in your circle. He’s always telling me that. It plays a big part in who you end up being later on. I feel like I have a good group of friends who are really good people.” – Carlos Roman of Albertville.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

How Alabama can improve its global reputation

How can we improve the state’s global reputation? What does Alabama do well that people outside of Alabama don’t know about?. Dozens of leaders from across Alabama’s public and private sectors gathered Dec. 14 to discuss those and other marketing questions during the Innovate Alabama Symposium hosted by the state’s new Alabama Innovation Corporation. Miller Girvin, executive vice president of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA), led a panel discussion about the evolution of Alabama’s brand with Josh Carpenter, president and CEO of Southern Research, and Charisse Stokes, executive director of TechMGM.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Cadence Porter of Homewood

Who is one of the biggest influences in your life?. “My momma. She made me, me. She’s helped me be smart, speak well. I’ve got to be the best at everything I do so I can succeed, that’s what she taught me. I can’t be a slacker. I’ve got to give 110% all the time, every day. Her personality rubs off on everybody. She’s the reason why I can introduce myself to everybody because I watch her do it. I try be like her.” – Cadence Porter, 14, of Homewood.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Mild Christmas weekend ahead for Alabama

James Spann forecasts a warming Christmas Eve for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. WARMING TREND CONTINUES THIS AFTERNOON: Temperatures are all over the board early this morning across Alabama. Just before sunrise Gadsden was below freezing at 29, but just 50 miles to the southwest Birmingham reported 48 degrees. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny today, and the warming trend resumes; this afternoon we expect a high in the mid to upper 60s. The average high for Birmingham on Dec. 24 is 55.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

When Alabama Power says streetlight upgrades in Auburn should be complete

Alabama Power is replacing old streetlights in Auburn as part of a joint project to increase neighborhood security and visibility. Alabama Power and the city of Auburn announced earlier this year an agreement to replace all of the city’s old streetlights with LED fixtures. The new lights are brighter and require less maintenance than the older, high-pressure sodium, mercury-vapor and metal halide streetlights.
AUBURN, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

 https://alabamanewscenter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy