On the heels of arguably their worst loss of the season, a game where they failed to adapt, taking 42 threes despite only connecting on four of them, the Celtics stuck with the formula that allows them to play at their best. Doing so led to Boston earning its best win of the season, putting together nearly 48 minutes of high-level basketball en route to knocking off a Phoenix Suns team that entered the game tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO