Knicks keeping Damyean Dotson, Matt Mooney

Michael Scotto: The New York Knicks plan to sign guards Damyean Dotson and Matt Mooney to 10-day hardship exceptions, league sources told @HoopsHype.

Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Knicks re-signing Damyean Dotson and Matt Mooney to second 10-day deals. Mooney didn’t even make trip. – 4:49 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Knicks say they’ve signed Damyean Dotson and Matt Mooney to second 10-day contracts: pic.twitter.com/Q1h76glnIZ – 4:31 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Knicks say they have signed Damyean Dotson and Matt Mooney to their 10-Day hardship contracts. – 4:30 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

The New York Knicks plan to sign guards Damyean Dotson and Matt Mooney to 10-day hardship exceptions, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. – 3:45 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

NBA 10-day hardship contracts that expired today:

Justin Anderson- CLE

Marquese Chriss- DAL

Damyean Dotson- NYK

Tim Frazier- ORL

Wenyen Gabriel- BKN

Freddie Gillespie- ORL

Jemerrio Jones- LAL

Luke Kornet- CLE

Matt Mooney- NYK

Chris Silva- MIN

Rayjon Tucker- MIN

Moses Wright- LAC – 8:21 AM

Shams Charania: The New York Knicks are signing guard Damyean Dotson of NBA G League’s Austin Spurs on a 10-day hardship exemption, his agent Chris Gaston tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 20, 2021

The San Antonio Spurs have waived guards Jordan Burns and Damyean Dotson. Both players were signed to non-guaranteed contracts. -via RealGM / October 15, 2021

Keith Smith: The San Antonio Spurs have waived Jordan Burns and Damyean Dotson. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / October 15, 2021