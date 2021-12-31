Wordle, the viral word guessing game, explained

Welcome to FTW Explains, a guide to catching up on and better understanding stuff going on in the world. Are you confused as to why you are seeing your friends on social media post colored squares with no explanation? We’re here to help.

Wordle is set to be 2021’s last viral trend, if Twitter is anything to go by anyway. Over the past few weeks or so, you may have seen your friends on social media posting a bunch of different colored squares and boasting about their limitless vocabulary. That’s because a new game called Wordle has taken social media by storm.

But what is Wordle exactly? How can you play it? And what do those colored squares mean? Here’s everything you need to know about Wordle.

So, what is Wordle?

Wordle is a simple word guessing game you can play in your browser right now without having to download anything. The premise is quite simple to understand too: just try to guess the daily five-letter word within six attempts.

The game has actually been out for nearly 200 days, but only recently has it exploded in popularity across Twitter.

Why the colored squares?

Trying to guess a five-letter word without help would be pretty difficult and no real fun at all, so Wordle helps its players with a color-coded system. Once you guess a word, the letters of your guess will either turn green, yellow, or gray.

If the letter is green, that letter is in the word and is in the correct spot. If it’s yellow, that letter is in the word but it is not in the correct spot. If the letter is gray, the letter does not appear at all within the day’s word.

It’s a really smart way to help guide players to the right word while also not giving it away. You can also turn on hard mode, which forces players to have to use the hints they’re given, stopping you from guessing words at random.

Is that why I keep seeing colored squares on Twitter?

Yes! Wordle brilliantly taps into the beloved internet pastime of wanting to brag about your accomplishments, so once you complete the word of the day you get the option to share how you did on social media.

The blocks not only show off your progress in uncovering the Wordle of the day, it’s also a really neat spoiler-free way to talk about the game online.

You can also check your current stats on the site, as well as a distribution of how many guesses it’s taken you to correctly identify the word. I only started a few days ago, but here’s my chart just for fun.

Anything else to know about Wordle?

Other than the fact that the Wordle of the day resets at midnight and that there’s only one a day, nope! Now go and enjoy your new found obsession.