ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Thief ruins Christmas for a Broken Arrow family

By Alex Cash, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow family said their Christmas was ruined, after a dirt bike was stolen out of the garage on Christmas day.

The motorcycle was taken while the family ate their Christmas dinner.

Kyden Weight saved up $3,000 for the brand new 2022 red CRF 110 dirt bike, but just hours after riding it on Christmas morning, someone stole it out of the garage at his parents’ house, while they were eating Christmas dinner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xmxWL_0da7kPID00
Thief ruins Christmas for a Broken Arrow family

“I Opened the garage door, still not there. Checked the back of my dad’s truck, wasn’t it in the back of my dad’s truck. That’s when it set in, ran inside started you know kind of screaming where’s my dirt bike,” said Kyden.

They got hold of video from the neighbor’s cameras, while the family was cutting into their turkey, someone sneaks into the garage, grabs the bike and loads it into the back of an SUV.

Kydens mom, Renee, said they can’t believe anyone would do this, especially on Christmas Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mNlCK_0da7kPID00
Thief ruins Christmas for a Broken Arrow family

“It was like getting sucker punched at the end of the day and I just saw the look in my husband’s face you know basically the joy just drained out of his face and that look of disbelief,” said Renee.

Kyden told us he’s devastated.

“It just kinda sucks, still wake up every morning just laying in bed searching marketplace just hoping someone’s trying to sell it or see it or just get some kind of lead or something like that,” said Kyden.

The bike had Kydens name on the front plate and 192 which was his dirt bike number and they’re just hoping that they can get it back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33lgfi_0da7kPID00
Thief ruins Christmas for a Broken Arrow family

The family have put a post on Facebook about it and it’s been shared around a 1,000 times already, they’re asking for us to keep a look out for it.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

Gary Garrett
1d ago

Nowadays if you see something you like,just go and take it.That's sad for the young guy,especially saving up the money to buy it. Only to have someone sneak in their garage and steal it,well if the police don't catch the person(s) responsible.Karma will no doubt will be coming....

Reply
6
Monica Hodges
1d ago

Doesn't matter where you live, don't keep your garage door open. Your lucky that they didn't come inside your house. Can't trust anyone. Hope you find it!!!

Reply
4
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing man with autism found safe

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have found a man with the mental capacity of a 6-year-old. Dillon Prows, 28, was last seen Friday around Eastgate Metroplex, 14002 East 21st Street. Prows, who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and around 135 pounds, was last seen wearing a Santa Claus...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broken Arrow, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Broken Arrow, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fire breaks out at Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — A fire broke out in the attic of a Tulsa apartment complex on New Year’s Day. Tulsa fire responded to the complex on 47th and South Harvard just before 2:30 p.m. and saw smoke coming from the roof. It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Vandals set fire to Key West’s Southernmost Point buoy

KEY WEST, Fla. — Authorities are searching for two men suspected of damaging the Southernmost Point buoy in Key West, Florida, early Saturday. The colorful buoy, the southernmost point in the continental U.S. that marks the spot in Key West that is 90 miles from Cuba, had “extensive damage” after a fire was set between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. EST, Key West Police Department spokesperson Alyson Cream said in a statement.
KEY WEST, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Morning#Thief#Christmas Dinner#Arrow#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

6 injured in shooting outside Los Angeles grocery store

LOS ANGELES — A shooting outside a grocery store in South Los Angeles left six people injured, according to multiple reports. The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. PST Friday, KCBS-TV reported. Police told KTTV that two people fired shots outside the Superior Grocers store in the 10200 block of South Avalon Boulevard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
50K+
Followers
85K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy