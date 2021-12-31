ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Colorado Wildfires: Officials Say as Many as 1,000 Homes Could Be Destroyed

By Taylor Cunningham
 1 day ago
On Thursday, December 30th, massive wildfires broke out in Boulder County, Colorado. And officials fear that as many as 1,000 homes could be destroyed in the blaze.

PEOPLE reported on Friday morning that over 500 homes have already been lost. And because firefighters have not been able to extinguish the flames, they expect that hundreds more will burn.

“I would estimate it’s going to be at least 500,” Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle told the outlet. “I would not be surprised if it’s 1,000.”

A long-term drought coupled with unseasonably warm temperatures and 100+ mph wind gusts set the stage for the fires earlier this week. And as of today, around 34,000 Superior and Louisville residents have been forced to evacuate, according to the Washington Post.

Luckily, there have been no fatalities. However, seven people, including one first responder, have been injured.

Officials Warn Residents Not to Return to Homes Affected by the Colorado Wildfires

Friday morning, Colorado State Patrol became aware that homeowners were anxious to return to their homes. But officials warned that doing so is still incredibly dangerous.

“Boulder Fires are still active,” the department wrote in a Tweet. “Do NOT go into burn areas or around barriers. It’s for your safety and allows emergency crews to secure the area. Please avoid this area until given the okay.”

In a release earlier today, Sherrif Pelle also asked families to stay away from the fires.

“I know residents want to get back to their homes as soon as possible to assess damage,” he said. ” In many of those neighborhoods that are currently blocked off, it’s still too dangerous to return, we saw still active fire in many places this morning, and we saw downed power lines. We saw a lot of risk that we are still trying to mitigate.”

While the weather created a perfect canvas for the Colorado wildfires, officials aren’t sure exactly what ignited the flames. However, they suspect downed power lines were to blame.

And by Friday morning, at least 6,000 acres had already burned. But the local fire department believes it has the fire contained. So while it expects more damage within the current zone, the flames should not spread into neighboring cities.

“There’s still areas burning inside the fire zone around homes and shrubbery and that kind of thing,” Pelle said. “But we’re not expecting to see any growth in the fire. I think we are pretty well contained except for what’s happening inside the fire zone.”

A winter storm is expected to hit Boulder County today and last throughout New Years Day. The snow should help extinguish the remaining flames.

Colorado Families Forced to Rebuild After Devastating Fire

After a wildfire ignited just outside Denver this week, hundreds of Colorado residents are struggling to rebuild their torched homes amid a global building supply shortage. The towns of Louisville and Superior, which have a combined population of 34,000, saw more than 500 homes lost to the flames. Seven people suffered injuries in the fire, but mercifully, no deaths or missing persons have emerged so far, according to the Associated Press.
20 People Rescued From New Mexico Ski Resort Tram After Being Trapped Overnight

An Albuquerque, New Mexico ski resort saw a rescue Saturday when 20 passengers became trapped on board a tram. Immediately following new year celebrations, 20 people required rescuing from a stalled tram after becoming trapped for hours. According to ABC News, the tram stalled around 2 a.m. at Sandia Peak Tramway in Albuquerque as icy conditions locally caused the cars to become stuck.
Kentucky Gov. Declares State of Emergency After More Dangerous Storms Tear Through the State

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Saturday after a round of dangerous storms tore through the state. “It is devastating that we are once again experiencing severe weather just weeks after the deadly tornadoes hit Western Kentucky,” he wrote in a release. “Sadly, some counties have been affected by both of these events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide needed updates. Everyone be aware, stay safe, and seek shelter when advised.”
Homeless Vietnam Veteran Finds a Home

It’s a new year! For this homeless veteran, 2022 means finding a home. Vietnam Veteran Terry Ashenbrenner spent over a month living in different hotels. But as of yesterday, he finally found a place to call home. Now, this is the New Year’s surprise he’s been truly waiting for.
Stay in This 1970’s Train Car: Here’s How

A carpenter in Iowa has renovated a train car into a very popular Airbnb. Jim Dotzenrod was inspired by a row of cabooses that he regularly drove past in 2016. He ended up salvaging a caboose and having it transported to his house. The caboose, built-in 1973, weighed 52,000 pounds. To move the train car to his property cost around $2,000 and required a semi-truck, a crane, and a lift. Once it was moved, Dotzenrod began the $4,000 restoration process.
Vandals Set Key West’s Iconic Southernmost Point Buoy on Fire

2022 has not kicked off pleasantly. After all, we’ve already seen an iconic celebrity death, deadly storms, and a host of other unsavory situations. Now, in the latest of disheartening news, a pair of vandals set fire to Key West‘s iconic southernmost point buoy. The historic landmark has been a popular destination for tourists over the last several decades.
Largest Flying Animal Ever Was a Scientific Oddity

The largest flying animal to ever exist lived over 67 million years ago. New research has given us a better idea of how this goliath managed to fly and take off. The research spans both the Quetzalcoatlus northropi and its smaller relative, the Quetzalcoatlus lawsoni. Everything we know about Q....
United Airlines Offers Pilots Triple Pay To Combat Flight Cancelation Chaos

United Airlines is offering pilots three times their original pay to overcome flight cancelations due to the Omicron variant and other factors. Flights have been canceling like crazy. And there are multiple reasons why this keeps happening, such as rises in the Omicron variant to bad weather. It’s only a matter of time until people take huge risks and start driving to their locations, which will lose the airline industry money.
‘SWAT’ Team Gets on Bad Side of Drug Cartel in Upcoming Episode

SWAT doesn’t return from its fall hiatus until tomorrow (Jan 2nd). So to help make the wait less painful, we have a little preview of what’s to come. The last time we saw LA’s finest, they were dealing with an abduction that involved an undocumented immigrant and a dangerous Hondourus drug cartel. And in the upcoming episode titled Survive, they will come face to face with another cartel.
James Webb Space Telescope Reaches Major Milestone

NASA launched its latest spacecraft, the James Webb Space Telescope, on Christmas Day. Since then, Outsiders have been able to track the telescope’s progress via the agency’s website. Now, the James Webb just reached another major milestone in its million-mile journey. And following a successful launch, it gives professionals and amateur astronomers alike one more thing to look forward to this new year.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Discusses Being Humbled by Horse

“Yellowstone’s” Jimmy is probably the newest cowboy to walk the ranch. He’s not only a rookie learning the ropes, he’s also no expert rider. Real-life actor Jefferson White says it’s about the same for him when it comes to riding. He says just as he thinks he’s coming along, a horse has a way of humbling him.
