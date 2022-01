Personnel at COVID-19 test sites are reporting that many individuals who made appointments are failing to show up as scheduled. “With the skyrocketing surge of the highly contagious Omicron variant, our community needs COVID-19 testing to identify cases early, keep infected people isolated at home and slow the spread of the virus,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Individuals who do not show up for scheduled appointments deny a testing opportunity for someone else. Please mālama our community and show up for testing appointments as scheduled. If you can’t make it, please cancel ahead of time.”

