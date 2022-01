Kirk Herbstreit knew early during Georgia's blowout win over Michigan in the College Football Playoff that the Bulldogs were a team on a mission, a group that came out with its hair on fire looking to rid itself of the disappointment that lingered following a loss to Alabama earlier this month. Kirby Smart's third-ranked team executed at a near flawless level in the first half, building a 24-point lead at intermission en route to a 34-11 win over the Wolverines.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO