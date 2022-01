NEW LONDON TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of Nicole Dalessio, a 42-year-old woman from Lincoln University, Chester County. Authorities report that on December 2, 2021, at 11:36 AM, the victims discovered that two of their picnic table benches, last seen in their yard on School Rd, were on their neighbor’s porch. Officers state that Dalessio acknowledged the benches did not belong to her and she took them from the yard and placed them on her porch. She refused to give the benches back to the victims as part of an ongoing neighbor dispute.

