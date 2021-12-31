ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asians, other minorities fear attacks because of race, survey finds

By BREANNA ISBELL Cronkite News
pinalcentral.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — One in four Asian households in the U.S. report fearing physical attacks and threats because of their race, according to a recent survey by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The survey, taken Aug. 2 through Sept....

