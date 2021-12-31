Five-hour standoff ends without incident at NW Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A heavy police presence was spotted outside a home on Fort Wayne’s northwest side Friday after a man barricaded himself inside.

Police have not released the man’s age or identification.

Around 2:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Police responded to the 10,000 block of Maple Springs Cove on reports of a “Mental-Violent” call.

According to an email from FWPD, police were told the unidentified man “committed a battery to one of the residents.” As officers arrived on the scene, they were advised the male had access to firearms. Everyone else had left the home.

Officers attempted to make contact with the man with no success. The Fort Wayne Police Department Emergency Services Team (EST), Crisis Response Team (CRT), and Air Support Unit (ASU) were dispatched to the scene. CRT was able to make contact and successfully interacted with the man to come out on his own.

He exited the home at 7:43 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to a local hospital for mental health evaluation.

