ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Five-hour standoff ends without incident at NW Fort Wayne home

WANE 15
WANE 15
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VykLF_0da7iYAK00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A heavy police presence was spotted outside a home on Fort Wayne’s northwest side Friday after a man barricaded himself inside.

Police have not released the man’s age or identification.

Around 2:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Police responded to the 10,000 block of Maple Springs Cove on reports of a “Mental-Violent” call.

According to an email from FWPD, police were told the unidentified man “committed a battery to one of the residents.” As officers arrived on the scene, they were advised the male had access to firearms. Everyone else had left the home.

Officers attempted to make contact with the man with no success. The Fort Wayne Police Department Emergency Services Team (EST), Crisis Response Team (CRT), and Air Support Unit (ASU) were dispatched to the scene. CRT was able to make contact and successfully interacted with the man to come out on his own.

He exited the home at 7:43 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to a local hospital for mental health evaluation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Pickup hits tree in Fort Wayne neighborhood, driver killed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person is dead after crashing a pickup truck into a tree Saturday morning. The Fort Wayne Police Department responded just after 2:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Kensington Boulevard, parallel to N. Anthony Blvd. Witnesses called in saying a truck hit a tree in the area. Offices arrived and […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WANE 15

ISP: Man accused of killing deputy arrested after hostage situation

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – Troopers said the man accused of killing a Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested after a hostage situation later in the day. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference about the death of a sheriff’s deputy Wednesday morning. Sheriff Christopher Otey said Deputy Sean Riley was shot and […]
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
WANE 15

Community reacts to killing of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Following a shooting that left Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley dead along Interstate 64, there were many questions that were left without answers. While there are a lot of unknowns, one thing is known for sure; the Wayne County community is hurting. Wayne County resident Gene Kollak did not know […]
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

MSP reminds drivers to be safe this holiday weekend

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – You’ve heard it time and time again, drive sober or get pulled over. With New Year’s Eve approaching, a Michigan State Police trooper explains why this message is worth repeating. The National Safety Council (NSC) estimates that 427 people may die on U.S. roads this New Year’s Day holiday period. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WANE 15

UPDATE: One dead, 2 injured in McLean County crash Tuesday night

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after a crash between a vehicle and a semi. Illinois State Police responded to the crash, which occurred at 9:47 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 55 near mile marker 154. A preliminary investigation showed a 43-year-old man from Kalamazoo, MI, identified as Rickey M. Washington Jr. was […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Home#Weather#Police#Fwpd#Crisis Response Team#Air Support#Asu#Crt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WANE 15

WANE 15

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
655K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy