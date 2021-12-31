More than 200 Marines separated for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

CHICAGO ( NewsNation Now ) — Approximately 206 Marines have been separated for refusing to comply with the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to a Marine Corps spokesperson.

The fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law on Monday , requires that service members who are discharged for not complying with the mandate receive at least a general discharge.

The deadline for active-duty Marines to be vaccinated was Nov. 28, and the deadline for reservists to comply was Dec. 28.

A total of 27 airmen have been forced out of the Air Force. The Army and Navy are waiting until January to begin formal separations.

To date, 95% of all active-duty Marines are at least partially vaccinated, while 94% are fully vaccinated.

An estimated 95% of Air and Space Force members are inoculated, 98% of Army members, 99% of Navy members and, as of Dec. 1, 95% of those in the Coast Guard are vaccinated against COVID-19.

About 35,000 troops remain unvaccinated, with thousands asking for religious exemptions.

