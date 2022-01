Recent years have seen plenty of big-name quarterback movement across the NFL, with Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, Carson Wentz and Jared Goff among Pro Bowl signal-callers to swap teams just since 2020. A lot can change between now and the end of the 2021 campaign, but the 2022 offseason is shaping up to offer just as much, if not more, QB relocation.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO