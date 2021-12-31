Massachusetts Hits New Single Day Record Of 21,397 COVID Cases, Positivity Rate Also Reaches New Peak

New York health officials reported nearly 22,000 people tested positive for Covid-19 on 18 December, marking the second consecutive record-setting, single-day case count in the state.The state reported 21,027 new cases on 17 December, followed by 21,908 positive test results on 18 December.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio reported that the city is averaging more than 5,700 Covid-19 cases a day, “a really, really shocking figure,” he said on Sunday.He is calling on President Joe Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act for coronavirus-fighting drugs and to produce more at-home rapid tests, as the city plans to open...
