Massachusetts Hits New Single Day Record Of 21,397 COVID Cases, Positivity Rate Also Reaches New Peak

BOSTON (CBS) – Up to 500 Massachusetts National Guard members are now training to help 55 hospitals and 12 ambulance companies with non-clinical responsibilities to help ease the burden on health care workers during this latest COVID-19 surge. The Guard will assist with non-emergency transportation to and from hospitals, help move patients within the hospital, and bring patients to test rooms. They will also observe patients who may be a risk to themselves, act as security support, and help with food services. The hope is the extra hands will free up doctors and nurses for patients who need them most. Here’s a list...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO