ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Hits New Single Day Record Of 21,397 COVID Cases, Positivity Rate Also Reaches New Peak

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 21,397 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday, a new single day record. The previous...

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 16

liberal nazi
1d ago

how!? 80% are vaccinated. shouldnt we see an 80% reduction in cases. a year after they gave the polio vaccine, we didnt see record high polio cases.

Reply(4)
3
Thomas Sergeant
1d ago

how are them vaccine mandates working out and doesn't the new variant be as bad as a common cold? why don't I believe any of your story?

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

Seven U.S. states see COVID-19 cases TRIPLE over the past two weeks - including a 964% increase in Hawaii and a 238% jump in New York - as Omicron continues to ravage the nation

The U.S. is experiencing yet another winter Covid surge, with the situation expected to only worsen over in the weeks following the Christmas and New Years holidays. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is averaging 181,948 Covid cases every day, with that number set to increase in the coming days due to reporting lags during the holiday season. Nearly three out of every four cases, or 73 percent, are of the Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Most COVID-19 Deaths in America

Ironically, the nation that is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths. The U.S. recorded just over 50.2 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 798,000, are 15% of the world’s total. Contributing considerably to these counts […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
MassLive.com

Mass. Department of Correction loses almost 200 workers over Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID vaccine mandate

The Massachusetts Department of Correction lost nearly 200 workers over Gov. Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate, which required more than 40,000 Executive Department employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in mid-October, MassLive has learned. Earlier this month, MassLive reported the DOC had fired at least 60 people, including correction...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cbs
CBS Boston

LIST: These 55 Hospitals In Massachusetts Are Getting Help From The National Guard

BOSTON (CBS) – Up to 500 Massachusetts National Guard members are now training to help 55 hospitals and 12 ambulance companies with non-clinical responsibilities to help ease the burden on health care workers during this latest COVID-19 surge. The Guard will assist with non-emergency transportation to and from hospitals, help move patients within the hospital, and bring patients to test rooms. They will also observe patients who may be a risk to themselves, act as security support, and help with food services. The hope is the extra hands will free up doctors and nurses for patients who need them most. Here’s a list...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

‘In for a world of trouble’: New York sees second consecutive day of record Covid cases as US braces for surge

New York health officials reported nearly 22,000 people tested positive for Covid-19 on 18 December, marking the second consecutive record-setting, single-day case count in the state.The state reported 21,027 new cases on 17 December, followed by 21,908 positive test results on 18 December.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio reported that the city is averaging more than 5,700 Covid-19 cases a day, “a really, really shocking figure,” he said on Sunday.He is calling on President Joe Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act for coronavirus-fighting drugs and to produce more at-home rapid tests, as the city plans to open...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

State Rejects Massachusetts Teachers Association’s Call To Close Schools Monday For COVID-19 Testing

BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Teachers Association want schools to stay closed Monday so teachers and staff can use the day for COVID-19 testing, but the state said Friday that’s not going to happen. Most schools are still re-opening as scheduled Monday following the holiday break. Because of the testing shortages around the county, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is sending out a total of 227,000 rapid, at-home test kits to every school district this weekend. But, DESE said the tests, which were supposed to arrive on Thursday, have been delayed by supply chain constraints. The state is hoping teachers...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Mass. health officials report nearly 13,000 new COVID-19 cases over 3-day period as positivity rate reaches 9.5 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported 12,983 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up to 9.5 percent. Monday’s report included confirmed cases from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 993,038 total...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy