ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Hitting the gym for 2022? Tips to make sure your money doesn't get a workout

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35oZA0_0da7hPBa00

It's one of the top New Year's resolutions, eating better and getting in shape.

If you plan on hitting the gym in 2022 or joining an online fitness program, here are some tips to make sure you don't lose money and also sign up for the best program that works for you.

Before you sign up for a gym membership or online fitness program, do your research. First, see if you can get a free trial at the gym or online program so you can check out if it fits your exercise needs and will work for you. Be sure to visit when you'd likely be working out to get an idea of how crowded it will be.

RELATED: How to make sure you don't throw away money on your get fit New Year's resolution

Don't feel pressured into signing anything. Nowadays the contracts are online, so make sure you read the terms and conditions before you sign.

Mallory Wojciechowski with the BBB of Eastern North Carolina said, "Always see what the cost will be, especially after that introductory deal expires. Also look and see when will, if you can cancel and what kind of cost might be associated with that and also, is this an automatically renewing contract?"

Also, don't forget to read the reviews and see what others are saying about the gym. It's a financial commitment once you sign up, so you want to make sure you will keep up with the resolution well past the New Year.

Comments / 0

Related
sixtyandme.com

Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Trainers Agree: This Is Actually The Best Time Of The Day To Workout For Weight Loss

While there is a lot of conflicting dialogue on the true key to effective weight loss, there are only a few components necessary for success. The first, and most important, is a calorie deficit in which you burn more calories than you consume. The second is a sustainable, consistent workout plan that allows you to get moving regularly. Where, how, and when you workout are entirely up to you, but if you are unsure where to begin, there are some things you can keep in mind that may make your workouts more beneficial.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Gym#Bbb#Eastern North Carolina
boxrox.com

Awesome Toes to Bar Abs Workouts for A Better Body

These toes to bar abs workouts will help you to progress and improve your core strength. If you find toes to bar difficult, we have also included a 5 step progression for you to follow that will help you RX them in no time at all! Have fun!. Toes to...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
artofhealthyliving.com

Useful Tips For Fitness Influencers On How To Make Money

Did you know that you can turn your love for fitness and blogging into a full-time job that you enjoy? So, here’s the thing: You are a health and fitness guru who already has a blog or an Instagram page where you share your workout journey with your followers. Now, you’re thinking of becoming an influencer and converting the blog that you created just for fun into a serious health blog that will help you make some money in real life. Well, it is pretty simple and easy. In this article, we will be sharing some useful tips for fitness influencers on how to make money.
WORKOUTS
metroparent.com

7 Tips to Help Moms Create Good Workout Routines at Home

Many moms have a hard time making it to the gym and, even when they do, they have to fight long waits for equipment and crowded fitness classrooms. It’s enough to inspire you to figure out good workout routines at home — but sometimes, that can feel just as daunting!
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Upper Ab Workouts – Design Your Own and Get a Killer Six-Pack

The six-pack is probably the most sought out physique among athletes. To make your midline pop, you must have a strong and defined rectus abdominis. Upper ab workouts should help you achieve your goals and we will help you design your own. A strong midline is indicative of an overall...
WORKOUTS
wfla.com

7 essential treadmill accessories to get the most out of your workout

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which essential treadmill accessories to get the most out of your workout are best?. Whether you want to add something to your workout routine or are just getting started using your treadmill, several accessories will help prepare and motivate you to have the best workout. These accessories can not only help keep you entertained and cooled down, but you can also have some of the things you need by your side that will help prevent you from stopping your workout to grab what you need. As long as you have a treadmill, these accessories are a great addition to your workout routine.
FITNESS
shefinds

Trainers Say These Are The Biggest Mistakes You Can Make When Trying to Lose Weight

Weight loss often feels like a very elusive process—there are so many pills, programs, and people out there who claim to have the key to see results. However, it’s often more simple than you think. Knowing exactly how weight loss works, and how to create a lifestyle that works for you, is key to being successful. We asked Rachel Hall, Fitness Director of BodyFX, what some common mistakes are when embarking on a weight loss journey, and how to avoid them.
WEIGHT LOSS
SELF

This Legs and Core Workout Contains Zero Crunches

A legs and core workout that doesn't call for any crunches or sit-ups of any kind? It almost sounds too good to be true, but it isn't. In fact, that's the beauty of today's workout. You may be thinking, we just worked our legs and abs two days ago—and you...
WORKOUTS
SHAPE

These At-Home Workouts for Beginners Prove You Don't Need a Gym to Get Seriously Strong

Thanks to fitness influencers who record every single squat and gym bros who hog the weights, it's all too easy to feel a sense of "gymtimidation" while exercising in a public space, especially if you consider yourself a beginner. In fact, a 2019 survey discovered that half of the people who participated reported feeling intimidated while exercising around others in a gym setting.
WORKOUTS
KLAW 101

Does Your Sonic Carhop Actually Get Your In-App Tip?

A modern-day way of doing business has raised a classic question... If you tip on your order in the Sonic app, does it actually go to the carhop?. For decades, the protocol was the same at Sonic and every other drive-in restaurant in the United States. You order your food, and when it's delivered to the vehicle, you pay the bill and include a small tip to whoever lugged it out to the car. That's just how it's supposed to work, but what about the app?
CELL PHONES
wvua23.com

How to keep your fitness New Year’s resolution

Now that Christmas is officially over, it’s time to turn your attention to the New Year. For plenty of people, that means making new New Year’s resolutions. One of the most common resolutions? Get healthy. One of the most common failed resolutions? Getting healthy. The trick is finding...
WORKOUTS
thechronicle-news.com

How to make sure children are getting the right foods: 6 tips

(BPT) - At some point during parenthood, everyone struggles with feeding their children the right foods. Is it green enough? Does it have the right vitamins? Will it help support their immune system?. Picking the right foods alone is a hard job, but what do you do when your kids...
HEALTH
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
48K+
Followers
6K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy