Hitting the gym for 2022? Tips to make sure your money doesn't get a workout

It's one of the top New Year's resolutions, eating better and getting in shape.

If you plan on hitting the gym in 2022 or joining an online fitness program, here are some tips to make sure you don't lose money and also sign up for the best program that works for you.

Before you sign up for a gym membership or online fitness program, do your research. First, see if you can get a free trial at the gym or online program so you can check out if it fits your exercise needs and will work for you. Be sure to visit when you'd likely be working out to get an idea of how crowded it will be.

Don't feel pressured into signing anything. Nowadays the contracts are online, so make sure you read the terms and conditions before you sign.

Mallory Wojciechowski with the BBB of Eastern North Carolina said, "Always see what the cost will be, especially after that introductory deal expires. Also look and see when will, if you can cancel and what kind of cost might be associated with that and also, is this an automatically renewing contract?"

Also, don't forget to read the reviews and see what others are saying about the gym. It's a financial commitment once you sign up, so you want to make sure you will keep up with the resolution well past the New Year.