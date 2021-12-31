ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL postpones more games in Canada due to fan limits

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgasX_0da7hMmd00

Even as teams return to the ice following their extended break due to coronavirus outbreaks around the league, the NHL continued Friday to postpone games due to attendance restrictions in Canada, extending the list of postponements to 16 games in the next two weeks.

The league announced Tuesday it would move games in five of its seven Canadian cities to “dates later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted.” With the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, capacity at indoor sporting events is currently limited in Canada, depending on the province.

And on Friday, games in Edmonton and Vancouver were added to the growing list, which now postpones most games in Canada through Jan. 16.

In addition, the New York Islanders game in Seattle on Jan. 4 was postponed because the Islanders’ western trip was so disrupted.

The New Year’s Day game in Toronto between the Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators was not postponed, and Wednesday’s Edmonton at Toronto game remains on the NHL schedule, along with several other teams involving two Canadian teams through Jan. 16.

The full list of affected games is below:

Jan. 3
Minnesota at Ottawa
Carolina at Toronto

Jan. 4
Washington at Montreal
New York Islanders at Seattle

Jan. 5
New York Islanders at Vancouver

Jan. 6
Toronto at Montreal

Jan. 8
Buffalo at Montreal
Seattle at Winnipeg
New York Islanders at Edmonton

Jan. 10
Columbus at Montreal
Minnesota at Winnipeg

Jan. 11
New York Islanders at Calgary

Jan. 12
Minnesota at Edmonton
Boston at Montreal, to be played at Boston

Jan. 14
Vegas at Edmonton

Jan. 15
Vegas at Calgary

Jan. 16
Edmonton at Winnipeg

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
lighthousehockey.com

Four Games Postponed for Islanders Western Trip Because Canada (OK, because NHL)

Four games from the New York Islanders’ upcoming road trip to the northwest have been postponed as part of the NHL’s response to government-ordered attendance restrictions in Canada relating to how the pandemic is affecting those communities. In all, nine (new) NHL games are postponed — eight in...
NHL
ESPN

Vancouver Canucks assistant equipment manager Brian 'Red' Hamilton finds woman who saved his life with message about cancerous mole

Brian "Red" Hamilton owes his life to the kindness of a stranger. The Vancouver Canucks assistant equipment manager was in Seattle on Oct. 23 for the Kraken's first home game when he noticed a fan banging on the glass to get his attention. It's a common occurrence, and one Hamilton -- now nearly two decades in with the Canucks -- might have just ignored.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
fox10phoenix.com

Canucks manager thanks Kraken fan for 'saving his life'

SEATTLE - A manager for the Vancouver Canucks says his life was saved by a Seattle Kraken fan during their first game in Seattle. Canucks’ assistant equipment manager Brian "Red" Hamilton says a woman sat behind the Canucks bench during their game against the Kraken on October 23. She showed him a message on his phone, and directed him to get a mole on his neck checked out.
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

Canucks' staffer uses social media to find fan who saved his life

Not all heroes wear capes. Some are simply sitting behind the Vancouver Canucks' bench. A woman seated there during the Seattle Kraken's first home game on Oct. 23rd got the attention of Brian "Red" Hamilton, the Canucks' assistant equipment manager, by pressing her cell phone up to the glass in between periods. Written on it, in large and colorful font, was a message.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Canadian#Omicron#The Maple Leafs#Edmonton Boston#Covid
prohockeyrumors.com

Blue Jackets Activate Patrik Laine And Adam Boqvist

The Blue Jackets will have some help in the lineup tonight against Nashville as the team announced that winger Patrik Laine and defenseman Adam Boqvist have both been activated off injured reserve. Laine has been out of the lineup for nearly two months with an oblique strain. Prior to the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Vancouver, CA
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
WGR550

Vinnie Hinostroza with Sabres testing Thursday morning

Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza was with the team in New York on Thursday and did test with the team. It’s not known if he accompanied the team to Boston, where they’ll play New Year’s Day at 1 p.m. EST. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
thecomeback.com

The NHL has postponed nine further games, eight because of fan restrictions in Canada amidst Omicron COVID outbreak

While all sports have been affected by high outbreaks of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, that’s been maybe particularly notable in hockey (which makes sense, given research on how hockey rink conditions may contribute to COVID spread). There, we’ve seen numerous NHL games postponed, we’ve seen NHL players withdraw from the Beijing Olympics, and we’ve seen the IIHF U-20 men’s world juniors canceled (following initial attempts to proceed with that tournament despite canceling the upcoming women’s U18 championships, attempts which fell down after repeated outbreaks). And on Friday, the NHL announced they’ve postponed nine further games. However, rather than being about particular team outbreaks, these cancelations are about Canadian teams’ home provinces bringing in strict restrictions on fan attendance at games amidst Omicron’s spread:
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

32K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy