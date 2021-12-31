ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Clemson legend passes away at 95

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JioyK_0da7hFbY00

Clemson legend and Ring of Honor member Fred Cone passed away early on the morning of Friday, Dec. 31 at the age of 95. Cone had suffered a broken hip on Dec. 16 and had survived surgery to correct the injury, but complications from the surgery kept him in Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital in Seneca, S.C. until his passing.

Cone watched with great joy Clemson’s win over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl from his hospital room on Wednesday evening. Cone was an avid supporter of the Clemson football program and attended games and practices in recent years.

“I am sad to hear of the passing of Fred Cone,” said Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney when he learned of the news on Friday morning. “He is a true football legend and one of the kindest men I have met.

“He lived an amazing life and I know will be missed by many. I am thankful that I was blessed to know him and hear him tell stories of his past Clemson and NFL days. He was truly a special man. May he rest in peace.”

Cone’s matriculation to Clemson is one of the most unusual stories in the school’s athletic lore. He never played high school football when he was growing up in Pineapple, Ala. because there weren’t enough boys in his high school to field a team.

Cone served the United States in WWII in the Pacific Theatre before enrolling at Clemson in 1947.

In the summer of 1947, Clemson Head Coach Frank Howard received a call from his sister Hazel in Alabama. “I have a football player for you, brother, but he has never played football,” Hazel told him. Howard had one blank space on his scholarship list that he needed to submit to the registrar the next day. Without meeting him, Howard wrote the name Fred Cone on the sheet and the history of Clemson football changed forever.

Later Hazel said she had seen Cone dive off the diving board of a neighbor’s pool. “He looked like a good athlete diving in that pool,” she said.

Because of the NCAA rules at the time, Cone had to sit out the 1947 season playing on the freshman team, then became a starting running back on Clemson’s 1948 team that posted a perfect 11-0 record and No. 11 final AP ranking, at the time the highest in Clemson history.

Two years later, Cone was the top player on the 1950 Clemson team that finished 9-0-1 with the school’s first top 10 final ranking in the AP Poll. Cone had 845 yards rushing and 15 total touchdowns on the way to making first-team All-Southern Conference honors. He was also the winner of the Teague Award as the top amateur athlete in the state of South Carolina.

Cone became the first 2,000-yard rusher in Clemson history (2,183) and finished with 31 touchdowns in his 31 career games, which also matched his uniform number. Cone and fellow running back Ray Mathews are still the only players in Clemson history to start on two undefeated teams.

Cone will always be remembered for his performance against Missouri in the 1948 Gator Bowl when he scored a pair of touchdowns.  On a fourth-and-three play in the final minutes at the Missouri 41, Howard gave the ball to Cone, who broke a tackle and picked up six yards and a first down. Clemson ran out the clock to win 24-23 and secure the perfect season.

Howard called that the most memorable play of his 30 years as head coach and later called Cone his best player.

Cone was the 27th pick of the 1951 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, a selection that would be a first-round selection by today’s standards. He played as a running back and kicker for the Packers from 1951-57 and later played for the Dallas Cowboys in 1960. He led the NFL in made field goals in 1955, the first former Clemson player to lead the NFL in any statistical category.  He finished his career with 1,156 rushing yards, 852 receiving yards and 2,008 yards from scrimmage. He kicked 59 field goals and 221 extra points in his 94 career games.

Cone was a charter member of the Clemson Hall of Fame in 1973, was named to the state of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 1973, was inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in 1974, was named to the Clemson 100-Year Anniversary team in 1996, and was inducted into the Clemson Ring of Honor in 1997.

Cone returned to Clemson after his playing career and began a long career in athletic administration at Clemson in 1961 as the chief recruiter on Frank Howard’s coaching staff.

Prior to his death Friday, Cone was the oldest living Clemson football letterman and was believed to be the oldest living former Green Bay Packer.

Fred was preceded in death by brothers Loui Pharr Cone, Jr., Mickey Cone, sisters Margaret Rambo and Carolyn Fuller. Surviving is a sister, Alaire Sissell of Hiawassee, Ga.

He is survived by Judy, his loving wife of 67 years. Also surviving are children Jeff Cone of Atlanta, Ga., Andy Cone of Pickens, S.C., Amy Cone of Six Mile, S.C., Tom Pecarina (Pat) of Virginia, Minn.; grandchildren Andy Coppes, Hart Ray (Claire), Janna Cone, Bart Cone (Emily), Angela Pecarina and great-grandchildren Kipton and Hayes Cone and Josie Holder. Nieces and nephews include Sonny and Mac Cone; Scott, Todd and Mary Neal Cone; Buddy, Martha, Bill and Mike Rambo; Sherri, Faye and Ikey Fuller and Donnie Britt.

A private family committal service will be held at a later date at Woodland Cemetery at Clemson University. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Cone family may be shared at www.DillardFunerals.com or by email at awcone@bellsouth.net .

–Release and photo courtesy of Clemson Athletics

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0da7hFbY00

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
State
Missouri State
State
South Carolina State
247Sports

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
GEORGIA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Mathews
Person
Dabo Swinney
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
heartlandcollegesports.com

Caleb Williams Doesn’t Commit to Returning to Oklahoma After Alamo Bowl

The Oklahoma Sooners dominated the Oregon Ducks 47-32 on Wednesday night in the Alamo Bowl, closing out the season with an 11-2 record. One of the biggest reasons for the victory was true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, who finished with over 240 passing yards and three touchdowns. And now, the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#Clemson University#College Football#American Football#Iowa State
Larry Brown Sports

Reason UCLA withdrew from bowl game revealed

UCLA has drawn heavy criticism for pulling out of the Holiday Bowl just hours before the scheduled kickoff, and we now know the supposed reason for the decision. UCLA said in a statement that they were advised by medical staff that having players participate in the game would be “unsafe” based on COVID protocols. One source close to the situation told Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times that the Bruins decided to back out after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of the game. Other players supposedly would have been forced to play out of position, and UCLA felt that would leave those players at an increased risk of injury.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Won’t Rule Out Big Move For Jim Harbaugh

Will Jim Harbaugh go back to the NFL? That question has been asked several times over the past few weeks. During a recent appearance on ESPN Radio’s “KJM,” Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts on this subject. Finebaum believes Harbaugh would leave Michigan for the NFL under one...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban laughs at hilarious exchange after Cotton Bowl win

Alabama head coach was in a good mood after his Cotton Bowl win on Friday night, laughing at a fun exchange during his postgame interview. The Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in their College Football Playoff semifinal game, advancing to the National Championship game against the winner between Georgia and Michigan.
FOOTBALL
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy