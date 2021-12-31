ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Adriana de Moura Thinks Larsa Pippen “Has Changed So Much”; Says “I Feel Like She’s Really Trying To Become Kim Kardashian”

By Kim Stempel
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GOvq1_0da7fwlL00

Season 4 of Real Housewives of Miami is airing on Peacock , and I am here for it! Of course, cast member Lisa Hochstein wasn’t surprised that RHOM returned because her psychic predicted it years ago .

The reboot has a mix of familiar and new faces. Adriana De Moura , who stirred the pot in previous seasons, is back as a Friend of the Housewives. I was surprised that Adriana wasn’t given a full-time role , but she said that the timing wasn’t right. She is studying to get her master’s from Harvard. But if RHOM gets another season, trust and believe that Adriana will be holding a mojito.

Larsa Pippen is back with her former crew , and it already causing waves. Larsa appeared on Season 1 of RHOM . She moved to Chicago with her husband, Scottie Pippen , and their children. After her divorce, she moved to Los Angeles, where she became Kim Kardashians’ sidekick.

The two had a falling out, and Larsa was ostracized from the Kardashian family. Larsa’s return has been a hot topic among the ladies, but an even hotter topic is how Larsa earns $10,000 a day on her OnlyFans account.

Alexia Echevarria was happy to welcome Larsa back to the franchise. “She’s always been so relevant throughout the years,” Alexia stated. “I feel like you’ll see another side to her, because the media portrays her only one side, [and] sometimes the media could be very one-sided, even with myself.”

RELATED: Alexia Echevarria Accuses Adriana de Moura Of Bringing The Biggest Drama To Real Housewives Of Miami

Adriana claimed that she tried to be friendly with Larsa . “I was doing my best, but eventually, her attitude starts to get to me and rub me the wrong way,” Adriana explained. “I think there’s more to that story that revealed itself through the season, but I didn’t always think that that was a very genuine and opportunistic friendship.” Ouch!

Larsa fired back at Adriana , calling her “the weasel of the crew.” Larsa remarked, “When you have nothing else going on, you’re going to sit there and you’re going to criticize the person that’s across from you that’s building an empire, that’s working on their family, and their friendship, and their growth.”

It is clear from the Season 4 trailer that Adriana and Larsa are going to clash . Adriana told Larsa, “You left this group of women, come back with a butt as big as Kim Kardashian’s , trying to become the new Kim Kardashian, which you’re never going to be.” Oof.

Adriana told HollywoodLife that she was actually surprised that Larsa joined the reboot. “It was a bit of a surprise because, you know, she did season one and then after she went to L.A. and spent 10 years there. And then she came back once, I guess, the relationships in L.A. were no longer,” Adriana said. “So, in a way it felt good. And I tried to embrace her back into our group, but she was gone for a long time, so the connection was not as strong.” I don’t think that Larsa was feeling the love from her co-star.

RELATED: Larsa Pippen Calls Adriana de Moura A “Weasel” With “Nothing Else Going On” Other Than Talking About Larsa

As for which co-star had changed the most, Adriana zeroed in on Larsa . The art dealer remarked, “Well not Lisa [Hochstein] , Alexia [Echevarria] and Marysol [Patton] , they are all the same because we kept in touch. Larsa, [I] think, was the one that was different in the sense.” She added, “Or at least in the beginning, she seemed a little bit more friendly. A little less into herself.”

Then Adriana explained why she made a dig at Larsa by comparing her to Kim . “Well, you know me, I always speak my mind. I’m trying to embrace her and be nonjudgmental over some personal choices, but she just changed so much, and I feel like she’s really trying to become Kim Kardashian ,” Adriana stated.

“She tells me that her butt is just as big, and I know it wasn’t. And her lips are bigger, and I feel like her whole face changed,” Adriana shared. “It’s almost like she went to the Kardashians’ doctor and said, ‘Make me the clone.’”

RELATED: Adriana De Moura Slams Larsa Pippen As “Opportunistic” And “Not Genuine”

TELL US- ARE ADRIANA’S COMMENTS OUT OF LINE? IS ADRIANA THE BIGGEST POT-STIRRER? DO YOU WANT RHOM TO RETURN FOR ANOTHER SEASON?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Adriana de Moura Thinks Larsa Pippen “Has Changed So Much”; Says “I Feel Like She’s Really Trying To Become Kim Kardashian” appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 21

sure pal
1d ago

We got Megan Fox, Kourtney, Addison Rae, the Pippen lady, Kim all trying to look alike and win the worst celebrity romance EVER 2021! They all just need to have a pillow fight and may the best fen-bot win! 🤣

Reply
2
 

LOS ANGELES, CA
