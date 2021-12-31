ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos will be missing at least 6 starters vs. Chargers

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Denver Broncos will be without at least six starters when they face the Los Angeles Chargers on the road in Week 17.

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (COVID) and Tim Patrick (COVID), right tackle Bobby Massie (COVID) outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (COVID), inside linebacker Baron Browning (COVID) and slot cornerback Bryce Callahan (COVID) have all been ruled out for Sunday’s game, and the team now has 16 total players on COVID-19 reserve lists.

Elsewhere on the injury report, inside linebacker Kenny Young (concussion) is listed as questionable after missing the last two games.

Defensive line coach Bill Kollar is also in COVID-19 protocol and won’t be available for this week’s game.

The Broncos opened as 5.5-point road underdogs against the Chargers earlier this week, but that line might change with Denver being shorthanded going into the New Year.

