UNC Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on New Year’s Day. Here are five teams that should select him. UNC Tar Heels quarterback was long expected to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. He was projected to be one of the top prospects in this quarterback class, thanks in part to an impressive sophomore year. Even though 2021 was a less than ideal season for him, Howell was still expected to be in the running as a first-round draft prospect.

