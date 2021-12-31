ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thunderstorms expected after midnight, then cold wave New Year’s Day evening

By KXAS-TV (NBC5)
Dallas News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday night will be mild for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Some thunderstorms are possible, with the potential for a strong to severe storm late. Gusty winds and hail are the main threats. All storms end from west to east early New Year’s Day. Saturday will start mild with...

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wabi.tv

Scattered Showers Today, Rain To Snow Sunday

Rain showers will transition to snow on Sunday with a window of freezing rain & sleet in between. Light Wintry mix tonight, mild with showers Saturday. Rain to snow for Sunday. WABI McKay Thurs PM Dec 30. Updated: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST. Cloudy with scattered rain, snow...
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Tornado Watch this afternoon

SATURDAY NIGHT: The severe weather threat will end from the northwest to southeast overnight as a cold front transits the region. A few thunderstorms out ahead of the front may be able to tap into abundant energy and could reach severe criteria, with damaging winds the main threat. The tornado threat continues to decrease, and […]
ENVIRONMENT
wabi.tv

Rain Changing To Snow Sunday

Areas of fog & scattered showers today. Rain changes into snow on Sunday with a period of sleet & freezing rain. Light Wintry mix tonight, mild with showers Saturday. Rain to snow for Sunday. WABI McKay Thurs PM Dec 30. Updated: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST. Cloudy with...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Cold Wave#Wind Chill
peakofohio.com

Snow and Bitter Cold Temperatures in the Forecast for Our Area

If you have been waiting for winter to set in, your wait will soon be over. The National Weather Service says the high temperature this morning (January 1, 2022) was 54 degrees in Bellefontaine. The temperature will drop into the afternoon hours to around 42 degrees by mid to late in the day.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
wcbi.com

A severe Saturday and potentially snowy Sunday ahead

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: The threat for severe weather Saturday has been ramping up, with strong winds, hail and tornadoes being the primary hazards. Mother Nature flips the switch on Sunday as cold air from Saturday’s cold front drops temperatures low enough for some potential snow to fall. The cold pattern will continue into early next week as clouds make a comeback.
COLUMBUS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: Bitter cold Sunday

Snow and bitter cold temperatures dominated the first day of the year. Temperatures will fall below zero in many cases tonight with temperatures only in the teens for highs Sunday. Everything should taper off before midnight and we’ll be left with 2-5″ of snow around the metro and dangerous cold and wind chills for everyone […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
live5news.com

Showers Sunday....Much Colder Monday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are watching a cold front headed our way later Sunday which will bring much colder weather our way by Monday. The weather will stay mainly dry through tonight but that changes tomorrow. The strong cold front will be approaching from the west Sunday afternoon bringing the potential for showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds being the biggest concern. Storms will move through during the afternoon or evening with some rain lingering overnight and into early Monday morning. Ahead of the front, expect one last warm day on Sunday with highs reaching near 80 degrees by early in the afternoon. Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the 40s Monday morning with highs only in the low to mid 50s Monday afternoon.
CHARLESTON, SC
KCCI.com

Heavy snow and dangerously cold temperatures Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts | Road Conditions. If you don't absolutely have to travel Saturday, you probably shouldn't. Most of southern Iowa is in a winter storm warning, while most of the northern half of the state is under a wind chill advisory. SUMMARY.
DES MOINES, IA
KOCO

Very Cold, Arctic Blast for New Year's Day

KOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says to expect a winter mix today mainly across northern, western, and parts of central Oklahoma with with wind chills dropping to near zero. Low temperatures tonight will fall to near 10 degrees with highs on Sunday afternoon near 30.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Kicking Off The New Year With A Winter Storm

CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s the early morning calm across Chicago. Damp and drizzle with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Snow starts to overspread by the middle of the morning out toward the west. We’ll likely start to see snow falling in Chicago around lunchtime. A bulk of snow moves through between 2-8 p.m. Total snow accumulations for most areas will be in the 4 to 8″ range but by the lakefront 8″+ is likely. Snow starts to overspread by the middle of the morning out toward the west. Snow starts to wind down Saturday night into Sunday morning. A sharp chill settles in for the end of the holiday weekend. Highs on Sunday near 20° with subzero wind chills heading into Monday morning. TODAY: Snow develops. Windy. High: 33 TONIGHT: Snow ends overnight. Low: 16 TOMORROW: Morning Indiana snow showers. Then Clearing sky. High: 20
CHICAGO, IL
13 WHAM

New Year's evening looking messy

After a few showers passed through last night, 2022 is off to a mild start. The mild air will not last long, though, as the temperature and some snow are expected to fall through the weekend. Low pressure marching its way up from the southwest will pass south of Rochester bringing an active weather pattern to the area through Sunday evening.
ROCHESTER, NY
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Staying dry Sunday, but more rain & snow are ahead

We had mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer high temperatures on Saturday, but we'll be getting downright cold again for the start of your Sunday. Clouds will increase on Sunday. Rain, snow, and gusty south winds will return to our forecast on Monday. More rain and snow is ahead for your first work week of 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWT

6 First Alert Day: Snow ending this evening, brutal cold overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 4PM UPDATE- Snow is beginning to end from west to east across the metro, and should largely be over by 5pm. Snow amounts have been on the lower side around town, but impacts to travel conditions have still been significant. Most roadways are partially to completely covered in snow at this time, and the extreme cold means that the snow is even slicker than usual for our area. Even as snow ends, gusty winds may still cause patchy blowing snow, which will continue to result in poor travel conditions through 10pm, particularly in more rural areas where the is open space for the snow to blow around. Temperatures will remain frigid, in the single digits right now with wind chills of -15 to -25 degrees. Overnight lows are still expected to dip below zero, with the wind chills remaining in that -15 to -25 degree range.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy