Thunderstorms expected after midnight, then cold wave New Year’s Day evening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are watching a cold front headed our way later Sunday which will bring much colder weather our way by Monday. The weather will stay mainly dry through tonight but that changes tomorrow. The strong cold front will be approaching from the west Sunday afternoon bringing the potential for showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds being the biggest concern. Storms will move through during the afternoon or evening with some rain lingering overnight and into early Monday morning. Ahead of the front, expect one last warm day on Sunday with highs reaching near 80 degrees by early in the afternoon. Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the 40s Monday morning with highs only in the low to mid 50s Monday afternoon.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO