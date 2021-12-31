ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Log: 1-1-22

By Daily Item Staff
All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 5:04 p.m. Thursday at Lido Cafe at 106 Federal St.; at 6:51 p.m. Thursday at 9 Moulton St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 5:32 p.m. Thursday on Stanwood Street; at 7:11 p.m. Thursday at 577 Western Ave.; at 7:16 p.m. Thursday at 70 Granite St.; at 9:07 a.m. Friday at Broadway and Springvale Avenue; at 9:59 a.m. Friday at Chatham and Parrott streets.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 4:28 p.m. Thursday at 23 Central Ave.

Theft

A report of a motor vehicle theft at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at 30 Franklin St.

A report of a larceny at 8:56 p.m. Thursday at 140 Alley St.; at 9:31 a.m. Friday at 471 Eastern Ave.

LYNNFIELD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday at 231 Salem St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 2:55 p.m. Monday at 24 Grey Lane. A caller reported two unlocked vehicles were entered overnight, but nothing was taken.

Theft

A report of a stolen package at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday at 703 Salem St.

PEABODY

Arrests

Randy Renaldo Funicella , 43, of 136 Washington St., was arrested on a warrant at 9:14 p.m. Thursday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 1:23 p.m. Thursday at The Vitamin Shoppe at 300 Andover St.; at 3:36 p.m. Thursday at Lowell Street and Northshore Road; at 7:38 p.m. Thursday at YMCA at 259 Lynnfield St.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 7:18 p.m. Thursday at 75 Ellsworth Road. A caller reported her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend threatened her at their home. Cara M. Lima, 33, of 14 Elm St., was issued a summons for assault and battery on a pregnant victim.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 12:54 p.m. Thursday at Peabody Transfer Station at 300 Forest St. A caller from Republic Trash Services reported one of his trucks did a dump with a significant amount of blood and was unsure of where it came from. Police were unable to determine the cause and will investigate further.

Suspicious activity was reported at 10:23 a.m. Friday at 60 Margin St. The property manager reported finding white baggies that appeared to contain drugs. Police took the bags for destruction.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 12:16 p.m. Thursday at 50 Warren St. A caller reported stolen Christmas decorations.

A stolen UPS package was reported at 2:47 p.m. Thursday at 13 Nelson Road.

A stolen phone was reported at 2:49 p.m. Thursday at Sugar Cane Restaurant at 106 Main St.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 2 a.m. Wednesday at 245 Paradise Road

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday at Paradise and Walker roads; at 7:56 a.m. Thursday at Starbucks Coffee at 450 Paradise Road.

Complaints

A disturbance involving a man and woman arguing across from CVS at 413 Paradise Road was reported at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday.

A disturbance involving an intoxicated man in the hallway was reported at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday at 1 Loring Ave.

A hazardous condition involving juveniles playing near the train tracks was reported at 2:33 p.m. Wednesday at Speranza Construction at 33 Columbia St.

A report of suspicious activity at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday at 14 Paradise Road. A caller thought there was someone in the basement because she found the bulkhead was open upon returning home.

A report of a disturbance in the parking lot of the Stop & Shop at 450 Paradise Road at 2:18 p.m. Thursday.

Theft

A stolen license plate was reported at 3:51 p.m. Thursday at 84 Franklin Ave.

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

