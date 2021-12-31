ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL postpones more games in Canada due to fan limits

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
2021-12-31 21:55:10 GMT+00:00 - Even as teams return to the ice following their extended break due to coronavirus outbreaks around the league, the NHL continued Friday to postpone games due to attendance restrictions in Canada, extending the list of postponements to 16 games in the next two weeks.

The league announced Tuesday it would move games in five of its seven Canadian cities to "dates later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted." With the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, capacity at indoor sporting events is currently limited in Canada, depending on the province.

And on Friday, games in Edmonton and Vancouver were added to the growing list, which now postpones most games in Canada through Jan. 16.

In addition, the New York Islanders game in Seattle on Jan. 4 was postponed because the Islanders' western trip was so disrupted.

The New Year's Day game in Toronto between the Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators was not postponed, and Wednesday's Edmonton at Toronto game remains on the NHL schedule, along with several other teams involving two Canadian teams through Jan. 16.

The full list of affected games is below:

Jan. 3

Minnesota at Ottawa

Carolina at Toronto

Jan. 4

Washington at Montreal

New York Islanders at Seattle

Jan. 5

New York Islanders at Vancouver

Jan. 6

Toronto at Montreal

Jan. 8

Buffalo at Montreal

Seattle at Winnipeg

New York Islanders at Edmonton

Jan. 10

Columbus at Montreal

Minnesota at Winnipeg

Jan. 11

New York Islanders at Calgary

Jan. 12

Minnesota at Edmonton

Boston at Montreal, to be played at Boston

Jan. 14

Vegas at Edmonton

Jan. 15

Vegas at Calgary

Jan. 16

Edmonton at Winnipeg

--Field Level Media

Reuters

Maple Leafs overpower Senators in empty arena

Ilya Mikheyev and William Nylander each scored two goals, and Jack Campbell earned his fourth shutout of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Ottawa Senators 6-0 Saturday night. Campbell made 23 saves in picking up his eighth career shutout. TJ Brodie had a goal and two...
NHL
