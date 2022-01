Eagle County students are set to return to school as planned on Tuesday following Winter Break and the most recent surge of COVID-19. Eagle County Schools has relied on a mask mandate since the start of the school year to keep students in schools. As students return next week, the requirement of masks for all students and grades will be just one of multiple precautions to maintain in-person learning, five days a week.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO