TriMet offering free New Year's Eve rides

Rides will be free on MAX, buses and the Portland Streetcar from the evening of Dec. 31 into early 2022.

Now there is no reason to drink and drive on New Year's Eve.

TriMet is offering free MAX, bus and Portland Streetcar rides If you're partying in the Portland metro area from 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, to 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.

The MAX Blue, Green, Orange and Yellow lines will keep people moving until about 3 a.m. But the MAX Red Line trains will end service earlier. The last train leaves Pioneer Square for Portland International Airport at 12:48 a.m. on New Year's Day.

TriMet is also rolling out a {obj:59465:new trip planner that provides real time locations of both trains and buses.}

A reminder: Masks are required while riding. Riders should bundle up because it will still be cold and the areas right around the platforms and stations might be slick. It's also a good idea to wear something bright and reflective to be more easily seen.

The free rides are done through a partnership between TriMet and ODOT.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.