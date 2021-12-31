ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

TriMet offering free New Year's Eve rides

By KOIN 6 News
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XWekk_0da7ebR700 Rides will be free on MAX, buses and the Portland Streetcar from the evening of Dec. 31 into early 2022.

Now there is no reason to drink and drive on New Year's Eve.

TriMet is offering free MAX, bus and Portland Streetcar rides If you're partying in the Portland metro area from 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, to 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.

The MAX Blue, Green, Orange and Yellow lines will keep people moving until about 3 a.m. But the MAX Red Line trains will end service earlier. The last train leaves Pioneer Square for Portland International Airport at 12:48 a.m. on New Year's Day.

TriMet is also rolling out a {obj:59465:new trip planner that provides real time locations of both trains and buses.}

A reminder: Masks are required while riding. Riders should bundle up because it will still be cold and the areas right around the platforms and stations might be slick. It's also a good idea to wear something bright and reflective to be more easily seen.

The free rides are done through a partnership between TriMet and ODOT.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Multnomah County closes severe weather shelters Sunday morning

UPDATE: Officials will continue monitoring the weather and could reopen them if temperatures are predicted to be low.The four warming shelters that reopened Friday in Multnomah County were closed at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2. Departing guests are being provided TriMet passes and cold-weather supplies. Outreach teams will continue to connect with vulnerable populations throughout the winter. The shelters were at the Oregon Convention Center, the Mt. Scott Community Center and the East Portland Community Center. They hosted 302 people, which was about 62% of total capacity. For more information on shelter availability, call 211 or visit 211info.org/housing. During winter the Joint Office of Homeless Services offers 300 additional beds each night, despite weather forecasts. If you see someone in the cold you're concerned about you're urged to call the non-emergency response line at 503-823-3333 or 911. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Many Portland New Year's parties expected to be smaller

The omicron variant of COVID-19 and continued cold weather are reasons for concern as 2022 approaches.River Pig Saloon owner Ramzy Hattar said they normally close off their section of the street in the Pearl District on New Year's Eve and hire a DJ for a giant bash. They didn't do it last year, however, and they won't do it again this year. But they will be open until 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, for people who want to bring in 2022 in the traditional way. "We always do a couple of New Year's Eve cocktails and we'll have champagne,"...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

New Year's Even with COVID

Portland party people defy the odds and prepare to kiss off 2021 in style, even if it's only at home in their bubble The party faithful were out in force Friday morning at the Lippman Company party store, getting ready for New Year's eve. Shoppers lined up, masked and six feet apart, even as the Omnicrom COVID-19 variant threatened to scupper parties around the world. There was a brisk trade in shiny number balloons, with a shortage of golden zeros, although there were plenty of twos. Shoppers also picked up colorful paper plates and plastic cutlery, from the novelty...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Multnomah County to keep severe weather shelters open Saturday

TriMet is offering free rides to the shelters as temperatures are predicted to continue to be below freezing.The four warming shelters that reopened Friday in Multnomah County will remain open until Sunday morning. County leaders said they mow plan to close the centers around 8 a.m. on Jan. 2. "There is a lot of volatility in the forecast. It's going to be extremely cold today," said Joint Office of Homeless Services Director Marc Jolin said on Saturday. "We really thought it was important to stay open during the day today."  The shelters are at the Oregon Convention Center, the Mt. Scott...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Green, OR
Portland, OR
Traffic
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Traffic
Portland, OR
Government
Lake Oswego Review

Four severe weather shelters reopen Friday night

TriMet is offering free rides to the shelters as temperatures are predicted to drop into the law 20's on New Year's Eve.Warming centers are reopening in Multnomah County Friday night as temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20's. The county plans to reopen four severe weather shelters at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, including the Oregon Convention Center, East Portland Community Center, Mt. Scott Community Center and Reynolds High School. "As the forecast rapidly changes, we're prepared to scale shelter operations," said Chris Voss, Multnomah County Office of Emergency Management director. A D V E R T...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Man who died from cold Christmas Day identified

UPDATE: Veteran with dementia apparent got lost after leaving VA hospital late Christmas Eve.The identity of the man who died from hypothermia on Christmas Day has been confirmed by officials. Henry Steele was reported missing by his family late Thursday night, according to Portland police. Steele reportedly got on a bus around 11 a.m. on Dec. 24 after leaving the Department of Veteran's Affairs Hospital in Southwest Portland. He was found deceased outside near North Columbia Boulevard. On Tuesday, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner released a statement confirming Steele died from exposure to freezing temperatures. His identity was not released...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Here's how Multnomah County tackled heat deaths, homelessness and COVID in 2021

Oregon's most populous county had more money to spend, and greater challenges to face, than ever before. For Multnomah County — as for the world — 2021 was the year when everything was supposed to go back to normal. But it didn't. For the state's most populous county, that meant renewing the battle against the novel coronavirus as the area's local public health agency. But the county also brought to bear unprecedented resources to face the unabated challenges of chronic homelessness, gun violence and a deadly heat wave. Here's a look at the highs, and lows, from 2021 for...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Land use review requested for Safe Rest Village at Sears Armory

Multnomah Neighborhood Association asks if shelter is in line with property deedSouthwest Portland residents are asking the city for a closer examination of a proposed Safe Rest Village site at the Sgt. Jerome Sears Army Reserve Center along Southwest Capitol Highway. Following a membership meeting and vote on Dec. 14, the Multnomah Neighborhood Association will send a request to the city of Portland for a Type III Conditional Land Use Review of the homeless village planned for the Sears Armory parking lot near Multnomah Village. Since that meeting, a legal complaint has also been filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trimet#Free Rides#Max#The Portland Streetcar#The Max Blue#Yellow#Odot#Koin 6 News#The Portland Tribune
Lake Oswego Review

2021 in Review: Multnomah County crises

Oregon's most populous county had more money to spend, and greater challenges to face, than ever before. For Multnomah County — as for the world — 2021 was the year when everything was supposed to go back to normal. But it didn't. For the state's most populous county, that meant renewing the battle against the novel coronavirus as the area's local public health agency. But the county also brought to bear unprecedented resources to face the unabated challenges of chronic homelessness, gun violence and a deadly heat wave. Here's a look at the highs, and lows, from 2021 for...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

2021 in Review: Portland faced big problems

A new City Council faces increasing shootings and homicides, as COVID-19 variants slow office reopenings.This was the year the city's slogan could have been switched from "Keep Portland Weird" to just "Keep Portland." The recovery promised in January happened in fits, starts and reversals. Progress on solving big problems was slow at best. Heralded reopening plans faltered. Bad news frequently outweighed good. City Hall: The year started with a more center-left City Council and the threat of a recall hanging over Mayor Ted Wheeler. Consensus-builder Dan Ryan already had defeated the sometimes-controversial former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

With more snow in Portland area, officials urge travel caution

Some government offices in northwest Oregon are closed all day, while others will open two hours late.Northwest Oregon awoke to more snow on the ground on Monday morning, Dec. 27. Daytime temperatures were warm enough Sunday, Dec. 26, that much of the snow and ice on roadways and paved paths melted before the sun set in most parts of the Portland area. But forecasters expect temperatures to remain below freezing Monday — and more snow could be on the way Monday night. Government officials in Oregon urged travel caution Monday morning after about an inch of snow fell on the...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Rats, ice, gloves and charcoal: Unhoused for the holidays

UPDATE: Fire strikes camp Tuesday night, as 'Chop Shop Kyle' hunkers down in freezing weather. When the temperature dips below freezing and the governor declares a severe weather state of emergency, how do unhoused Portlanders stay warm? Multnomah County's six winter weather shelters were open this week after Christmas day and are open in Multnomah County 24/7. But although Kyle Ryan had heard about them, he wasn't planning on using one. "I go to friends who have apartments, when it gets really cold," said Ryan Tuesday, Dec. 28. He was tending a charcoal and wood fire in a...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Portland Tribune

Officials: Oregon roads are 'sheets of ice' Tuesday morning

UPDATE: Some areas outside of Portland are more dangerous to drive them downtown on Dec. 28.Another round of snowfall blanketed Oregon overnight along with a temperature dip, leading to icy roadways on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 28. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until Tuesday afternoon. PBOT officials also anticipate black ice for Tuesday morning's commute. "The not-so-good news is we're going to see more snow tonight and it's getting cold out there in places — and that means black ice," Shelley Snow of ODOT said. An early morning crash...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Lloyd Center shoppers are still coming

Whether from Wall Street or a wet tent, mall retains some attraction for Portland holiday shoppers The busiest parts of Lloyd Center on a recent holiday shopping day were the skating rink and the COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the former Marshalls. Many people we spoke to had heard vague things about the mall possibly closing down because its Texas-based owner had stopped paying its loan, and some were dimly aware there was new ownership in the form of Urban Renaissance Group of Seattle. They'd heard things, but they couldn't quite remember where or what. The trickle of shoppers...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

St. Johns neighbors could get free phones for Christmas

Anyone on Oregon Health Plan or SNAP benefits qualifies for a federal program that gives away free phones on Thursday, Dec. 23.Low income residents can receive a free cell phone during a phone giveaway event from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at the Wayfinding Academy, 8010, N. Charleston Ave. in North Portland's St. Johns neighborhood. A group of Portland-area residents have planned a free phone fair with the intent to get as many Portlanders connected before the Christmas holiday. Anyone who qualifies can come sign up for a free smartphone with unlimited data. The first 200 people to...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Just in time for Christmas: Free phones given out in St. Johns

Anyone on Oregon Health Plan or SNAP benefits qualifies for federal program. Phones available Thursday Dec. 23Low income residents can receive a free cell phone during a phone giveaway event from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 at the Wayfinding Academy, 8010, N. Charleston Ave. in North Portland's St. Johns neighborhood. A group of Portland-area residents have planned a free phone fair with the intent to get as many Portlanders connected before the Christmas holiday. Anyone who qualifies can come sign up for a free smartphone with unlimited data. The first 200 people to arrive will walk away with...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
220
Followers
2K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy