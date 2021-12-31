Republicans may roll back automatic restoration of rights later this month

Former Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nev.) died on December 28 after recently being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was 82 years old. Reid was one of the most influential Democratic politicians of the last four decades before retiring in 2016. He spent most of that time in the Senate, first winning a seat there in 1986. Reid led Senate Democrats for 12 years (from 2005 to 2016). He served as the Senate's majority leader for eight years (from 2007 to 2014). Only two other senators have served longer in that role: Sen. Mike Mansfield (D-Mont.) and Sen. Robert Byrd (D-W.Va.). And like Mansfield and Byrd, Reid had an outsized impact on the Senate—and not for the better.

