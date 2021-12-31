ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four severe weather shelters reopen Friday night

By KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X3EM6_0da7e2p300 TriMet is offering free rides to the shelters as temperatures are predicted to drop into the law 20's on New Year's Eve.

Warming centers are reopening in Multnomah County Friday night as temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20's.

The county plans to reopen four severe weather shelters at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, including the Oregon Convention Center, East Portland Community Center, Mt. Scott Community Center and Reynolds High School.

"As the forecast rapidly changes, we're prepared to scale shelter operations," said Chris Voss, Multnomah County Office of Emergency Management director.

For more information, call 211 or visit www.211info.org/housing.

Several shelters were open the past week as snow blasted the Portland metro area. Multnomah County shut down all warming centers Thursday night after county leaders said they were assured temperatures were getting warmer.

Those who were staying at the shelters were provided cold weather supplies and TriMet passes before leaving.

TriMet is continuing to offer free rides to anyone needing a lift to a shelter.

If you see someone in the cold you're concerned about you're urged to call the non-emergency response line at 503-823-3333 or 911.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.

Multnomah County closes severe weather shelters Sunday morning

UPDATE: Officials will continue monitoring the weather and could reopen them if temperatures are predicted to be low.The four warming shelters that reopened Friday in Multnomah County were closed at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2. Departing guests are being provided TriMet passes and cold-weather supplies. Outreach teams will continue to connect with vulnerable populations throughout the winter. The shelters were at the Oregon Convention Center, the Mt. Scott Community Center and the East Portland Community Center. They hosted 302 people, which was about 62% of total capacity. For more information on shelter availability, call 211 or visit 211info.org/housing. During winter the Joint Office of Homeless Services offers 300 additional beds each night, despite weather forecasts. If you see someone in the cold you're concerned about you're urged to call the non-emergency response line at 503-823-3333 or 911. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Large fire damages businesses on Hillsboro's Main Street

UPDATE: Second major fire in Hillsboro in 24 hours follows Saturday apartment blaze.A four-alarm fire heavily damaged a commercial building in Hillsboro early Sunday. It happened less than 24 hours after an apartment fire that displaced 17 people. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Jan. 2, Hillsboro firefighters responded to what was initially a three-alarm commercial fire at Northeast Second Avenue and Main Street. Within half an hour, the blaze had fully involved the building. By 4:12 a.m., the fire was upgraded to a fourth alarm. Two blocks around the area were closed as crews continued to attack it. Crews from...
Three homeless people hurt by warming fires in Portland

Emergency shelters are available as temperatures hover near or below freezing.Three homeless people were hurt by warming fires in Portland New Year's Day morning. The names of the victims were not immediately released. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a report of the first fire at 9 a.m. on Jan. 1 near the corner of Southeast 6th and Woodward. When they arrived, firefighters learned that a man in his 40s suffered second-degree burns to one of his hands from the use of an accelerant overnight. He refused to be transported by ambulance. Then, at around 9:30 a.m.,...
Many Portland New Year's parties expected to be smaller

The omicron variant of COVID-19 and continued cold weather are reasons for concern as 2022 approaches.River Pig Saloon owner Ramzy Hattar said they normally close off their section of the street in the Pearl District on New Year's Eve and hire a DJ for a giant bash. They didn't do it last year, however, and they won't do it again this year. But they will be open until 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, for people who want to bring in 2022 in the traditional way. "We always do a couple of New Year's Eve cocktails and we'll have champagne,"...
TriMet offering free New Year's Eve rides

Rides will be free on MAX, buses and the Portland Streetcar from the evening of Dec. 31 into early 2022.Now there is no reason to drink and drive on New Year's Eve. TriMet is offering free MAX, bus and Portland Streetcar rides If you're partying in the Portland metro area from 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, to 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1. The MAX Blue, Green, Orange and Yellow lines will keep people moving until about 3 a.m. But the MAX Red Line trains will end service earlier. The last train leaves Pioneer Square for Portland International Airport at 12:48 a.m. on New Year's Day. TriMet is also rolling out a {obj:59465:new trip planner that provides real time locations of both trains and buses.} A reminder: Masks are required while riding. Riders should bundle up because it will still be cold and the areas right around the platforms and stations might be slick. It's also a good idea to wear something bright and reflective to be more easily seen. The free rides are done through a partnership between TriMet and ODOT. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Person died of cold on Christmas Day in Multnomah County

The name of the victim was not immediately released but officials said the person had a home.A person died on Christmas Day from hypothermia after enduring the extreme cold, according to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office. The name of the victim was not released and few details were available. Officials said the person was found outside but was confirmed to have a home. "This is a somber reminder that cold weather is dangerous for anyone outside who does not have the right gear to stay dry and warm," Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said on Tuesday, Dec. 28. "If...
With more snow in Portland area, officials urge travel caution

Some government offices in northwest Oregon are closed all day, while others will open two hours late.Northwest Oregon awoke to more snow on the ground on Monday morning, Dec. 27. Daytime temperatures were warm enough Sunday, Dec. 26, that much of the snow and ice on roadways and paved paths melted before the sun set in most parts of the Portland area. But forecasters expect temperatures to remain below freezing Monday — and more snow could be on the way Monday night. Government officials in Oregon urged travel caution Monday morning after about an inch of snow fell on the...
Man who died from cold Christmas Day identified

UPDATE: Veteran with dementia apparent got lost after leaving VA hospital late Christmas Eve.The identity of the man who died from hypothermia on Christmas Day has been confirmed by officials. Henry Steele was reported missing by his family late Thursday night, according to Portland police. Steele reportedly got on a bus around 11 a.m. on Dec. 24 after leaving the Department of Veteran's Affairs Hospital in Southwest Portland. He was found deceased outside near North Columbia Boulevard. On Tuesday, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner released a statement confirming Steele died from exposure to freezing temperatures. His identity was not released...
Here's how Multnomah County tackled heat deaths, homelessness and COVID in 2021

Oregon's most populous county had more money to spend, and greater challenges to face, than ever before. For Multnomah County — as for the world — 2021 was the year when everything was supposed to go back to normal. But it didn't. For the state's most populous county, that meant renewing the battle against the novel coronavirus as the area's local public health agency. But the county also brought to bear unprecedented resources to face the unabated challenges of chronic homelessness, gun violence and a deadly heat wave. Here's a look at the highs, and lows, from 2021 for...
2021 in Review: Multnomah County crises

Oregon's most populous county had more money to spend, and greater challenges to face, than ever before. For Multnomah County — as for the world — 2021 was the year when everything was supposed to go back to normal. But it didn't. For the state's most populous county, that meant renewing the battle against the novel coronavirus as the area's local public health agency. But the county also brought to bear unprecedented resources to face the unabated challenges of chronic homelessness, gun violence and a deadly heat wave. Here's a look at the highs, and lows, from 2021 for...
Snow falls on Portland region overnight

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 4 a.m. Monday with the most snow at the higher elevations.The Portland region woke up Sunday to a light dusting of snow with more expected in coming days. A winter storm warning is in effect through 4 a.m. Monday. Light traces of snow had fallen in downtown by the early morning hours of Dec. 26 with more at the higher elevations. Waves of additional snow were forecast through the day and night. One to three inches of snow is forecast in the Willamette Valley. Temperatures were expected to remain at or below...
Rats, ice, gloves and charcoal: Unhoused for the holidays

UPDATE: Fire strikes camp Tuesday night, as 'Chop Shop Kyle' hunkers down in freezing weather. When the temperature dips below freezing and the governor declares a severe weather state of emergency, how do unhoused Portlanders stay warm? Multnomah County's six winter weather shelters were open this week after Christmas day and are open in Multnomah County 24/7. But although Kyle Ryan had heard about them, he wasn't planning on using one. "I go to friends who have apartments, when it gets really cold," said Ryan Tuesday, Dec. 28. He was tending a charcoal and wood fire in a...
Sunday snow sparks fun, few problems

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 4 a.m. Monday with the most snow at the higher elevations.The Portland region woke up Sunday to a light dusting of snow with more expected in coming days. A winter storm warning is in effect through 4 a.m. Monday. Light traces of snow had fallen in downtown by the early morning hours of Dec. 26 with more at the higher elevations. Waves of additional snow were forecast through the day and night. One to three inches of snow is forecast in the Willamette Valley. Temperatures were expected to remain at or...
Land use review requested for Safe Rest Village at Sears Armory

Multnomah Neighborhood Association asks if shelter is in line with property deedSouthwest Portland residents are asking the city for a closer examination of a proposed Safe Rest Village site at the Sgt. Jerome Sears Army Reserve Center along Southwest Capitol Highway. Following a membership meeting and vote on Dec. 14, the Multnomah Neighborhood Association will send a request to the city of Portland for a Type III Conditional Land Use Review of the homeless village planned for the Sears Armory parking lot near Multnomah Village. Since that meeting, a legal complaint has also been filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court...
Cold weather emergency in Oregon

UPDATE: State and local officials are all urging residents to be prepared for snow and freezing temperatures.A weather emergency has been declared through Jan. 3 in Oregon, Multnomah County and Portland ahead of an anticipated blast of winter weather that could hit the area as early as Friday evening. "The especially cold and wet winter weather that experts predicted weeks ago is on its way," Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said before a Dec. 23, press conference where she declare her version. "According to the latest forecasts, our region is facing an extended period of snow and frigid temperatures, starting...
Cold weather emergency declared in Multnomah County

Freezing weather prompts officials to open emergency shelters and urge residents to take precautions.Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury has declared a state of emergency for the county from Dec. 24 until Jan. 3 ahead of an anticipated blast of winter weather that could hit the area as early as Friday evening. "The especially cold and wet winter weather that experts predicted weeks ago is on its way," Kafoury said ahead of a Thursday, Dec. 23, press conference. "According to the latest forecasts, our region is facing an extended period of snow and frigid temperatures, starting this weekend and worsening next week. Those are conditions that bring a high risk of danger to our neighbors who are surviving outside without a home." Kafoury said city and county leaders called the conference due to the expected impact of the snowy and icy conditions on residents and infrastructure. It included announcements about opening emergency shelters to protect residents against the cold. More information can be found at multco.us/care-when-its-cold. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Where to find a warming shelter in metro area

A winter storm warning has been issued for the region beginning this weekend. With an expected winter blast, counties in the Portland and Vancouver metro areas are opening up warming shelters. Snow is expected to fall beginning Saturday through Monday, with some snow on Tuesday. However, arctic temperatures are expected...
Ellis and Maresh: We need a plan for RV 'homes' clogging Portland streets

Barbara G. Ellis, Ph.D., is a writer/editor and principal of Ellis & Associates LLC of Portland. Paul Maresh is a long-time Portland real estate broker and consultant. Both have been Portlanders for decades and are progressive political activists.Because most Portland-area RV trailer parks are packed to capacity, a rising tide of recreational vehicles are being used as permanent residential housing by low- and middle-income people throughout the greater Portland area. It is becoming a highly contentious neighborhood issue. Major complaints are RV owners suspected of dumping toilet waste/garbage and drawing rat/vermin infestations. Add blocking sidewalks and parking spaces with cars,...
St. Johns neighbors could get free phones for Christmas

Anyone on Oregon Health Plan or SNAP benefits qualifies for a federal program that gives away free phones on Thursday, Dec. 23.Low income residents can receive a free cell phone during a phone giveaway event from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at the Wayfinding Academy, 8010, N. Charleston Ave. in North Portland's St. Johns neighborhood. A group of Portland-area residents have planned a free phone fair with the intent to get as many Portlanders connected before the Christmas holiday. Anyone who qualifies can come sign up for a free smartphone with unlimited data. The first 200 people to...
