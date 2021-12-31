ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiverton, RI

Fatal Crash In Tiverton Takes The Life Of 18-Year-Old Local man

By Christian Winthrop
 1 day ago

An 18-year-old tiverton man is dead after an early morning accident in Tiverton.

The Tiverton Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of Brayton Rd. and Ferreira Dr. for a report of a motor vehicle accident just before 6:30am Friday morning. Police determined that a 2002 Saturn 4 door sedan, operated by 18-year-old John Barretto of Tiverton, was traveling south on Brayton Rd. when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the right side of the

roadway and struck a tree.

Tiverton Fire Fighters, with the assistance of the Fall River Fire Department’s Heavy Rescue Unit, were able to remove Barretto fro the vehicle with the jaws of life. Barreto was transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, MA by Tiverton Rescue where he pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at the hospital.

The accident remains under investigation by members of the Tiverton Police Department Detective Division and Accident Reconstruction Unit. Anyone that may have further information related to this accident, please contact Officer Stephen Parrillo at 401-625-6717 or email sparrillo@tivertonpoliceri.com

