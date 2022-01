There is growing support for shortening isolation times for people who have tested positive for the virus as COVID-19 case counts surge across the U.S. The current rules from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say someone with symptoms should stay home for 10 days starting from the first day of symptoms. Individuals who are asymptomatic should isolate for 10 days, starting from the day they test positive.

