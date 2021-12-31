ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Martin Chases Lookalike Son, Moses, 15, Into Ocean On Mexican Vacation

By Terry Zeller
 1 day ago
P&P/MEGA

Chris Martin had a blast getting rowdy in the surf with his son Moses. The fun family outing was made even more special as the Coldplay singer’s girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, joined in!

Acting like a teenager himself, Chris Martin got silly in the surf with his lookalike son, Moses, during their Mexican vacation. The Coldplay singer, 44, enjoyed some father/son bonding with his boy, 15, in the seaside town of Tulum on Dec. 30. The hilarious pair chased each other into the ocean and pretended to get into a fun boxing match, in photos seen here. And guess who jumped in to join the rowdy rascals? Chris’ girlfriend, Dakota Johnson!

Chris Martin out with his son Moses on his 14th birthday. (P&P/MEGA)

While the “Yellow” singer showed off his fit physique in a pair of black swim trunks, his 32-year-old love dared to impress in a matching black bikini. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress stunned onlookers as she flaunted her flawless figure during the sun-soaked holiday. At one point, she donned an oversized blue shirt and baseball hat, but she still couldn’t hide her movie-star looks. Plus, that megawatt smile gave her Hollywood pedigree away!

Chris and Dakota have kept their romance pretty much out of the spotlight, even though they’ve been linked since 2017. In a new interview with Elle, Dakota dished on the low-key romance, saying their homebody personalities are a perfect match. “We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private,” she explained. “Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

Chris Martin and son Moses out at the Lakers game in 2016. (SplashNews)

While they have mostly kept their relationship to themselves, the adorable couple can’t always hide their love from the shutterbugs! In October, they were snapped holding hands in a rare PDA-filled outing as they left the London premiere of her latest movie, The Lost Daughter. And on a romantic trip to Mallorca, Chris and Dakota wrapped their arms around each other, which came only a few months after an intimate lunch date in Malibu.

Is an engagement in the near future?! If so, there’s no doubt Dakota would make a fabulous stepmom to Moses and his sister Apple, 16! Dakota has spent plenty of quality time with both of Chris’ beautiful children, whom he shares with his ex Gwyneth Paltrow.

