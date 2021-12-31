ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts jury trials paused a month due to Covid-19

By Boston25News.com Staff
 1 day ago
File photo. (BrianAJackson/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BOSTON — Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ordered a halt to all jury trials in state courts until January 31, 2022.

All courts otherwise will remain open for in-person, but the court continues to urge all parties to handle matters via Zoom or telephone calls whenever possible.

Friday’s announcement amends the existing order regarding court operations during the pandemic, which was issued back on July 1.

The Trial Court also issued additional health screening protocols and updated information on masking in courthouses.

Beginning on Monday, January 3, they will re-introduce the use of screening questions to determine if anyone entering a courthouse, including court staff and the public, has a temperature, is feeling unwell, or has received a positive COVID-19 test, has been exposed to COVID-19, or has symptoms.

The masking requirement will remain in effect.

Meet Boston’s Baby New Year!

BOSTON — The first baby born in Boston in 2022 arrived as the fireworks were being launched over Boston Harbor. Aria Grace was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:00:05, and welcomed by her mom Taiana and her dad, Alexander. Aria Grace weighed in at 7 lbs-5 oz.
First shooting of 2022 reported in Boston

BOSTON — The first shooting of 2022 has been reported in Boston. Police say they were called to Cheney Street in Roxbury around 4:00 Saturday morning. One man was shot, but is expected to be okay. Investigators are trying to piece together what happened. Anyone with information about the...
