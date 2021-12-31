Massachusetts jury trials paused a month due to Covid-19

File photo. (BrianAJackson/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BOSTON — Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ordered a halt to all jury trials in state courts until January 31, 2022.

All courts otherwise will remain open for in-person, but the court continues to urge all parties to handle matters via Zoom or telephone calls whenever possible.

Friday’s announcement amends the existing order regarding court operations during the pandemic, which was issued back on July 1.

The Trial Court also issued additional health screening protocols and updated information on masking in courthouses.

Beginning on Monday, January 3, they will re-introduce the use of screening questions to determine if anyone entering a courthouse, including court staff and the public, has a temperature, is feeling unwell, or has received a positive COVID-19 test, has been exposed to COVID-19, or has symptoms.

The masking requirement will remain in effect.

