AIFA, the Italian drug agency, has authorized the use of molnupiravir, the pill against COVID-19 developed and produced by the pharmaceutical company MSD (Merck). The drug, which has the ability to interfere with the processes that viruses use to replicate within cells, should be used to treat out-of-hospital patients and within five days of the onset of symptoms. The duration of treatment, which consists of taking 4 tablets twice a day, is 5 days. The pill will be distributed by the commissioner to the regions starting from 4 January.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO