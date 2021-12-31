Minor injuries, damage reported in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A strong thunderstorm left damage behind in northeast Alabama Friday.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an unoccupied mobile home lost its roof in the Mt. Vernon area.
Officials also confirmed minor injuries as well.
