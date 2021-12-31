Minor injuries, damage reported in DeKalb County

RAINSVILLE, Ala. – Luckily, no injuries were reported from a confirmed EF-1 tornado that damaged parts of Rainsville, but there was damage to be seen to power lines, trees, businesses, and even homes. Kenneth Wooten and his family have lived in Rainsville for more than 50 years. He says they’ve made it through damaging winds […]

RAINSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO