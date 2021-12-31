ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, AL

Minor injuries, damage reported in DeKalb County

By Bobby Stilwell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29zcti_0da7chwj00

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A strong thunderstorm left damage behind in northeast Alabama Friday.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an unoccupied mobile home lost its roof in the Mt. Vernon area.

Officials also confirmed minor injuries as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Dekalb County, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Dekalb County, AL
Government
County
Dekalb County, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
WHNT News 19

Rainsville community members speak after EF-1 tornado

RAINSVILLE, Ala. – Luckily, no injuries were reported from a confirmed EF-1 tornado that damaged parts of Rainsville, but there was damage to be seen to power lines, trees, businesses, and even homes. Kenneth Wooten and his family have lived in Rainsville for more than 50 years. He says they’ve made it through damaging winds […]
RAINSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy