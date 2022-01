GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County health leaders say they have seen an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. The 14-day test positivity rate for the county is 9.4%, the highest in some time, according to public health director Iulia Vann. On Monday, December 20, the daily test positivity rate was 15.9%, the highest since January 8, 2021. The county is seeing about 170 new cases daily and hospitalizations have increased as well.

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO