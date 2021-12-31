'Cobra Kai' Season 4: Main Character Gets Arrested in Season Finale

Who, precisely, is Cobra Kai for? If it’s adults who grew up with, and continue to adore, The Karate Kid films, it’s difficult to understand why they would want to endure a ceaseless barrage of tween drama, pitifully choreographed martial-arts combat, and lame humor barely fit for a TGIF sitcom. And if it’s young kids who want some cheesy Disney Channel-grade action, it’s impossible to fathom why they would care about the proceedings’ infatuation with all things ’80s. The show’s melding of the juvenile and the nostalgic appears to be an attempt to target two separate audiences, yet its childish corniness is so eye-rollingly rampant that it primarily comes across as a series designed for Steve Carell’s character in The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO