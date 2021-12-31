ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Supreme Judicial Court pauses jury trials in Massachusetts

By Nick DeGray
 1 day ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Supreme Judicial Court announced Friday a pause on all jury trials in Massachusetts state courthouses.

The order goes into effect Monday, January 3rd and lasts until January 31, 2022. All courts will remain open for in-person business but will be highly encouraged to conduct matters remotely whenever possible.

The order was issued Friday due to the increase in COVID-19 cases recently. In addition, trial courts will reduce the number of staff working in-person by no more than 50 percent. Beginning Monday, trial courts will also reintroduce screening questions to determine if anyone entering the building has a temperature, feels unwell, or has been exposed to COVID-19 recently.

Masks remain required when inside a courthouse. Gaiters, Bandanas or face shields will not be considered a mask and anyone wearing one will be asked to put on a new mask, which can be provided to you inside a courthouse.

