Pendleton, OR

Winter weather closes I-84 westbound from Baker City to Pendleton

By Dylan Carter
 1 day ago

PENDLETON, Ore. — The westbound lane of one of Eastern Oregon’s most traveled roads, I-84, is shut down between Pendleton and Baker City because of winter weather conditions on the roadway.

According to a flash alert from the Oregon Department of Transportation ( ODOT ), I-84 W is closed from Exit 304 in Baker City to Exit 193, which is about 10 miles west of Pendleton.

ODOT’s Pendleton Reporting Station suggests that any drivers in the area use chains amid a Severe Weather Hazard. The Dept. of Transportation also states that milepost 265 near Pendleton has police activity at the scene.

All on and off-ramps along I-84’s westbound lane are closed, according to ODOT officials. They are advising that anyone trying to travel through the area assess alternate routes due to the severe nature of this weather.

Oregon transportation authorities also want to alert the community that OR-204 (Tollgate Highway) is closed because of winter weather.

I-84 was closed in both directions on Thursday morning due to severe blizzard conditions in the morning into the early afternoon.

You may check updates on travel for your commute by visiting TripCheck or by calling 511 or 1-800-977-6368 if you are an Oregon resident. For those living outside of Oregon, you should call 503-588-2941.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

