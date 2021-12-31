ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

State hit 3,381 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

By Betsy Price
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDk0X_0da7bOKp00

Delaware saw 3,381 new positive cases Wednesday after all the reports were in, the Delaware Division of Public Health said Friday.

That broke the record for a daily total, which already had broken the most-new-cases record when only part of the testing was in and the state said it was 1,991.

On Friday, Delaware said there were 2,162 new cases — but not all of the records were in yet.

With many people clamoring for tests and saying they can’t find open slots, Delaware also said that 485 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday night. The previous high was 474 on Jan. 12, 2021.

The numbers are expected to continue rising as a result of holiday activities.

The Public Health announcement encouraged people to not to get together Friday night, New Year’s Eve, with anyone outside of their household.

“Infected individuals can release particles and droplets of respiratory fluids that contain the SARS CoV-2 virus into the air when they exhale,” the announcement said. “When people gather indoors – where they share the same air – the very fine droplets and particles will continue to spread and can accumulate, and infection is likely.

The weekly report said that because of the large volume of COVID-19 lab results being received during the week, and the time needed to process the results into the database, some data is not available this week.

That includes the weekly tally of unvaccinated/partially vaccinated case, hospitalizations and deaths, as well as the tally of which variant is causing the most cases (in recent months, it’s been Delta and no Omicron) and breakthrough case data.

The state said:

  • 180,366 Delaware residents have been reported since March 11, 2020.
  • The seven-day average of new positive cases was 1,503.1, a huge jump from last week’s 850.6 per day.
  • The seven-day average for the percentage of total positive tests 18.4%, up from 12% last week
  • The 485 who are hospitalized are  up 84 from last week.
  • 55 are critically ill, up three from last week
  • 2,286  have died from COVID-19.
  • In the last week, 15 more people have died.

Vaccinations continue to creep up. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

  • The total number of doses administered in Delaware is 1,556,217
  • The percentage of Delawareans 5+ who have received at least one dose is 81.2%
  • The percentage of Delawareans 12+ who have received at least one dose is 86.7%
  • The percentage of Delawareans 18+ who received at least one dose is 88.7%
  • The percent of Delawareans who are fully vaccinated: 64.2%

To find a vaccine, go to de.gov/getmyvaccine and de.gov/boosters .

Delaware’s latest COVID-19 vaccination statistics can be found under the Vaccine Tracker dashboard at de.gov/healthycommunity .

Shorter isolations, quarantines

The state told employers and schools they could begin using the short isolation and quarantine periods now advocated by the Centers for Disease Control allow people who test negative after 5 days to leave isolation as long as they continue to mask for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others.

Using the new guidance can reduce the impact of illness on a business or school’s workforce, the state said.

Flu Update

Influenza cases are continuing to rise in in Delaware, with 126 laboratory-confirmed cases reported the week of Dec. 12 – Dec. 18, brining the state total to 352.

Only a small fraction of cases are lab tested, though, so hundreds to thousands more are likely to have occurred. Many cases are tested in doctor’s offices with a kit and not reported to the state.

The known flu cases involved 249 individuals from New Castle County, 40 from Kent County and 63 from Sussex County.

The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Town Square LIVE News

Gov. Carney declares state of emergency over omicron wave

Delaware will be under a state of emergency effective Jan. 3, 2022. (Getty Images/Kameleon007) Gov. John Carney on Thursday declared a state of emergency to address the highly contagious COVID-19 omicron variant.  The state of emergency will take effect Jan. 3, 2022 and is not expected to have any immediate impact on businesses. He announced the declaration during a virtual ... Read More
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Delaware State
Newark Post

Carney announces new state of emergency as COVID-19 cases surge

Gov. John Carney announced a new emergency declaration Thursday as the state works to relieve pressure on strained hospitals amid a coronavirus surge. The new state of emergency declaration that goes into effect Monday will give the state more flexibility in its response to the surge and allow National Guard members to work as nursing assistants as some patients are moved from hospitals to skilled nursing facilities, Carney said.
NEWARK, DE
healththoroughfare.com

CDC Drops Bomb News About Covid 19 Isolation And Quarantine Time

Covid 19 continues to make headlines worldwide as we’re getting ready to leave 2021 behind. Check out the latest reports coming from CDC. CNN just noted that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday shortened the recommended times that people should isolate when they’ve tested positive for Covid-19. The time dropped from 10 days to five days if they don’t have symptoms and if they wear a mask around others for at least five more days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

CDC drastically drops estimate of US Omicron cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised down its estimates for US infection by the Omicron variant, stating it accounts for approximately 59% of all Covid cases in the US, not 73% as it previously said. Nevertheless, the figures issued Tuesday indicates that Omicron is spreading rapidly in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Town Square LIVE News

Carney sets COVID briefing Thursday; no plans for mass testing

DHSS released this photo Wednesday afternoon showing a long line for testing at Caesar Rodney High School. As COVID-19 cases rise and demands for more testing increase, Gov. John Carney will hold a virtual press briefing at 12:45 p.m. Thursday about Delaware’s response to COVID-19.  The Delaware Division of Public Health also said there are no plans now for mass ... Read More
KENT COUNTY, DE
Gephardt Daily

CDC cuts isolation time after positive COVID-19 test from 10 days to five

Dec. 27 (UPI) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday cut its recommended period of isolation for asymptomatic people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in half. The CDC shortened its recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to five days...
SCIENCE
cbs12.com

CDC predicts more than 44,000 COVID deaths over the next month

WASHINGTON (TND) — The U.S. is reporting more than 1.9 million cases of COVID this week — that equals three Americans testing positive every second. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released grim new estimates on COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The agency estimates more than 44,000 Americans will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware sees 1,000+ new COVID-19 cases four days in a row

Delaware broke its all-time record for new daily cases of COVID-19. One day later, it broke the record again. Photo by Sam Johnson/Pixabay. The day after Delaware broke its all-time record for new daily cases of COVID-19, the record was broken again. On Christmas Eve, 1,587 Delawareans tested positive for the virus. The previous state record was 1,393 on Dec. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WDSU

US hits record average of daily new COVID-19 cases

The U.S. hit a seven-day average of 265,427 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, blowing past the country's previous record of about 252,000 daily cases, reported nearly a year ago on Jan. 11. The new peak, according to Johns Hopkins University data, comes amid a rapid acceleration of infections in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WFXR

VDH reports 4th highest COVID case spike on Tuesday with 7,439 new cases, 142 new hospitalizations

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported a total of 1,075,288 coronavirus cases and 15,504 virus-related deaths, which includes 7,439 new confirmed and probable cases — the fourth largest single-day spike in cases of the entire pandemic — and 185 “new” confirmed and probable deaths around the Commonwealth. […]
RICHMOND, VA
WITN

State shatters single-day record with 18,571 new COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina reported on Thursday the most COVID-19 cases in a single day since the pandemic began. The state Department of Health and Human Services said there were 18,571 new confirmed cases. The previous record for new cases was on January 9th at 11,708. State health...
RALEIGH, NC
Town Square LIVE News

State adopts CDC’s shorter isolation, quarantine time for COVID

  The Division of Public Health announced Tuesday it will match CDC guidelines that reduce the time that people should isolate or quarantine from 10 days to 5 days for COVID-19 exposures. Public Health also said it will refocus its contact tracing efforts on case investigation and contact tracing in high-risk settings such as schools and longterm care facilities. The ... Read More
PUBLIC HEALTH
whee.net

What the CDC’s latest COVID-19 quarantine recommendations mean for you

(NEW YORK) — Amidst growing pressure as COVID-19 cases surge across the country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now announced that it will shorten the recommended isolation time for asymptomatic people who test positive for COVID-19, and update guidance for people who have been exposed to the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
