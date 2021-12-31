ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinez hits buzzer-beater in Shawnee victory

By Brian Johnson, The Shawnee News-Star
CHOCTAW – Amaya Martinez nailed a shot at the buzzer Thursday as the Shawnee Lady Wolves edged Choctaw 37-35 for third place in the Choctaw Tournament.

Martinez paced Shawnee with 15 points as she tallied six points each in the first and fourth quarters. She added another bucket in the second quarter, hit 1-of-2 foul shots in the third and collected the other six points in the fourth, including the game-winner.

Ansley Orrell finished with 10 points for the winners as she drained two treys in the second quarter and scored the other four in the fourth off two free throws and another basket.

Tristyn Napier and Jocelyn Williams chipped in four points apiece and Allyson McAlister and Anneca Anderson rounded out the Lady Wolves' scoring with two each.

The Lady Bluejays held an 8-6 edge through one quarter, had a 22-20 halftime advantage and had a 29-25 lead, heading into the fourth, before Shawnee doubled them up by a 12-6 count in the fourth.

The Lady Wolves were just 3-of-8 from the charity stripe while Guthrie was only 1-of-4.

Shawnee and Guthrie will meet again Tuesday in a Suburban Conference clash at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

