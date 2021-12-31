ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intoxi-Taxi to run through the night on New Year’s Eve

By Bailey Brautigan
 1 day ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—C&H Taxi will offer a program called “Intoxi-Taxi” on New Year’s Eve to help cut back on drunk driving.

Between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., the first five miles of any ride will be free. Passengers must say “Intoxi-Taxi” to their driver and wear their seatbelts.

To order an Intoxi-Taxi, call 304-344-4902, or download the app at chtaxi.com .

