Intoxi-Taxi to run through the night on New Year’s Eve

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—C&H Taxi will offer a program called “Intoxi-Taxi” on New Year’s Eve to help cut back on drunk driving.

Between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., the first five miles of any ride will be free. Passengers must say “Intoxi-Taxi” to their driver and wear their seatbelts.

To order an Intoxi-Taxi, call 304-344-4902, or download the app at chtaxi.com .

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.