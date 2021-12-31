Steals and Deals: Tips on how to make post-holiday returns painless

LANISNG, Mich. (WLNS) – Christmas has come and gone and the season of returns has begun.

Every year, stores are packed in the week after Christmas as shoppers scoop up post-holiday deals and return those ugly Christmas sweaters and other items that weren’t quite on their lists.

If you have some items to hope to return to sender, the Better Business Bureau says don’t wait.

According to the BBB, reports of bad return and manufacturer guarantee policies flood in this time of year.

But, they say it’s usually the shopper making the mistake

Some retailers change their return policies to help cope with the record demand and that’s okay – as long as it’s properly stated.

So, if you don’t have a receipt or you wait too long, you may end up with only store credit.

Or nothing at all.

“Do the research, make sure you understand the policies for all the different stores and those returns so if you do end up needing to return something, you won’t have a headache,” said Katie Grievous with the BBB.

If you do run into a problem with a store’s return policy that you feel was not clearly stated or deceptive, you can report it to the Better Business Bureau they will look into it, as they do with every tip.

