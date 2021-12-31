ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Upsurge of cases continue, Gov. Hutchinson urges precautions

By Alexis Nalley
 1 day ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The upsurge of new cases continues in the natural state as Gov. Hutchinson urges people to take necessary precautions to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.

Data from the Arkansas Department of Health show the number of active cases in the state increased by 3,090 in 24 hours, making the total number of active cases 21,734. The ADH reported 3,957 new cases from the previous day, pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 566,486.

The figures reported on Friday show there are now 9,148 Arkansans who have died because of COVID-19, an increase of 17 from the previous day.

According to the ADH, there are now 625 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, rising by 40 from the day before. The data show 103 patients currently on ventilators, 1 less than the previous day.

“COVID cases continue to rise across the state. It’s critical we continue to get vaccinated to prevent severe symptoms and hospitalizations from COVID,” Gov. Hutchinson said in a tweet. “Take the necessary precautions to protect yourself as we celebrate New Year’s Eve tonight.”

The ADH reported that 8,884 more doses of the vaccine were given in the last 24 hours, changing the total number of doses given to 3,703,498. There are now 5,506,096 fully immunized Arkansans.

