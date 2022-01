LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As its blood supply continues to decline, the American Red Cross will host its annual Holiday Hero Donorama next week. This is the 44th year the nonprofit has hosted the blood drive, which will be held Dec. 27-28 from noon to 7 p.m. in the ballroom at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Philips Lane in Louisville. Donors will be given a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt "while supplies last."

