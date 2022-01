FOXBORO (CBS) — When you think of sportsmanship, a lot of players on the Patriots likely come to mind. But the first is most likely longtime special teams captain Matthew Slater, who epitomizes the term. So it should come as no surprise that Slater was named one of eight finalists for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the NFL announced Thursday. The award is given out each year to an NFL player “who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.” That certainly sounds like Matthew Slater to a tee....

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO